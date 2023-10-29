"That final, I should have won it" - Ons Jabeur on her desire to win Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur recently expressed her strong desire to win the Wimbledon Championship, having lost two back-to-back finals against Elena Rybakina (2022) and Marketa Vondrousova (2023).

Vondrousova defeated sixth seed Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in just 80 minutes in this year's Wimbledon Championships. This win not only helped her secure her first-ever Grand Slam singles title but also etched her name in history as the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era.

Jabeur's defeat in the match marked her third consecutive loss against the Czech player this season.

The defeat also marked Ons Jabeur's third Major final loss within the past year. In 2022, the former World No. 2 lost the Wimbledon final and the US Open final against Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek, respectively.

On Saturday, October 28, during a press conference before the commencement of her campaign at the 2023 WTA Finals, she was asked about her aspirations for the upcoming season. In response, Jabeur revealed her desire to win the Wimbledon Championships and stated that this longing stemmed from the bitter defeat she experienced in this year's final.

"I win Wimbledon, that final. I should have won it. I think that's easy wish (smiling)," Jabeur said.

Ons Jabeur enjoys a night out in a Mexican-themed park ahead of WTA Finals 2023

Prior to commencing her campaign at the 2023 WTA Finals, Ons Jabeur spent a day at a Mexican-themed park where she decided to embrace the spirit of the place and tried to indulge in a bit of dancing.

The WTA Finals will take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. This year-end tournament will feature the top eight players competing in both singles and doubles matches.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova, and Maria Sakkari have all successfully qualified for the Finals.

Jabeur secured her place in the WTA Finals for the second consecutive year. Last season, she made her debut at the Finals as the second seed. Unfortunately, her performance in the tournament was rather disappointing, as she managed to win only one out of three round-robin matches, ultimately finishing in second place, leading to her elimination.

The official pages of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) shared a series of images capturing Ons Jabeur's visit to the park.

"Dancing the night away 💃🎉 @onsjabeur took an evening stroll through Xochimilco, a Mexican-themed park! #WTAFinals," WTA captioned their Instagram post.