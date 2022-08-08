"That gave me even more belief and confidence, in a way, in myself, that I can hopefully do it again and play more finals" - Casper Ruud on French Open final battle vs Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud picked up his first title post-Roland Garros finals, beating Matteo Berrettini, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 at the Swiss Open in Gstaad two weeks ago. Ruud got the better of Berrettini and successfully defended his crown and took home his eighth trophy on clay and ninth of his career.

Just two months ago, Ruud reached his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, where he bowed out to 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Speaking on an episode of 'Credentialed' on the Tennis Channel, Ruud said that his current run of form could be attributed way back to reaching his first Masters 1000 semifinal at the Italian Open in 2020. According to the Norwegian, the semifinal run in Rome gave him more self-belief to play (and win) big matches on the tour.

"Everything kind of started for me when we came back after the COVID break in 2020 and I reached my first semifinal in Rome in an ATP 1000. It was a really big result in a big event for me. Since then, I think, I just had more self-belief that I kind of belonged there, playing big matches and doing well in the big tournaments," said Casper Ruud.

"I haven't had a really, really big result in a Slam yet until Roland Garros. That gave me even more belief and confidence, in a way, in myself, that I can hopefully do it again and play more finals, that I'm finding my rhythm here at the top level in the world, I guess," added Casper Ruud.

Ruud picked up his first ATP title in Buenos Aires in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down not just tennis but the world. After the break, Ruud picked up right where he left off, making his first Masters 1000 semifinal appearance in Rome in September 2020. He lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets, but it kickstarted the Norwegian's breakthrough into the top echelons of the sport.

The following year, Ruud reached two Masters 1000 semifinals in Monte-Carlo and Madrid. He also pocketed five trophies, including one on hardcourts in San Diego.

Ruud rolled to 2022 with the same winning fire, winning a second title in Buenos Aires in February before reaching his first Masters 1000 final in Miami. He made the semifinals again in Rome, where he met a familiar opponent in Novak Djokovic. Ruud won his second title of the year in Geneva prior to his run to the final at the French Open.

In Gstaad, Ruud swept Jiri Lehecka, Jaume Munar and Albert Ramos-Vinolas before prevailing in a three-set battle against 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini.

"For me, that's the most important thing in the sport, no? The value of the daily work, He has it" - Rafael Nadal on Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud applauds 2022 French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Casper Ruud was lauded by Rafael Nadal after their Roland Garros final clash. Nadal said in his post-match press conference that Ruud is a "great player" and values daily work which, for the Spaniard, is "the most important thing in sport."

"Casper (Ruud) is a great player... Very high position in the ranking, improving every year, because in the past he has only been a great player on clay. Now, he's winning titles and fighting for the most important events in the other surfaces, too.

"For me, that's the most important thing in the sport, no? The value of the daily work. He has it. He's improving all the time... All the things that he's achieving are huge, no?" said Rafael Nadal.

Ruud is slated to take part in the Canadian Open in Montreal that began this Monday and has received a bye into the second round of the Masters 1000 event in Canada.

