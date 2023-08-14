Several tennis fans were elated to witness Jannik Sinner win his first Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open.

Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 30 minutes to secure the title in Toronto on Sunday. With the win, he joined Fabio Fognini (who had previously claimed title victory at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019) to become the second Italian to clinch a Masters 1000 title since the inception of the series back in 1990.

The 21-year-old had previously lost two Masters 1000 title matches - in Miami in 2021 and 2023. However, this time, Sinner ensured that he would not lose the final again against de Minaur. He managed to break the Australian's serve five times, ultimately securing the title.

Jannik Sinner's triumph at the Canadian Masters 1000 made him the youngest champion since Alexander Zverev, who was 20 years old when he lifted the trophy in 2017. The victory also improved Sinner's Masters 1000 record to 18-4 in 2023.

Fans were overjoyed to witness Sinner lift the trophy in Canada. One fan took to social media to highlight the visible sense of relief that washed over Sinner upon his victory.

"That look of relief!" a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed that, considering the numerous heartbreaks he had endured since last year, Jannik Sinner truly deserved this victory at the Canadian Open. They firmly believed that this title is just the beginning of a long list of accomplishments for the Italian.

"After all the heartbreaks since last year this is what he deserves. First of many to come so so proud of you @janniksin," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"It means a lot, it is a great result" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner with the 2023 Canadian Open trophy

Following his win against Alex de Minaur, Jannik Sinner gave his thoughts on the final at the post-match press conference. He stated that the win holds immense value as it is a moment he can cherish alongside those who are an integral part of his daily life.

Furthermore, Sinner articulated that this remarkable achievement not only uplifts his spirits but also instills a sense of strength and determination within his team. It fuels their hunger to push boundaries and strive for even greater success in the future.

"It means a lot. It is a great result," Jannik Sinner said. "One I can share with all the people who are close to me every day. It is a nice moment to share with them and we are doing the right things. This result makes us feel good, stronger and hungry to work even harder in the future."

The Italian expressed his pride in his performance at the Canadian Open and how he effectively managed the pressure and handled the situation.

Jannik Sinner stated that he adopted a strategic approach, focusing on playing point by point, while maintaining a respectful attitude towards his opponents on the court. Consequently, he was satisfied with his ability to navigate the circumstances successfully.

"I am proud how I handled the situation. Every opponent here is tough to play against. I felt the pressure, but I think I handled it very well. Trying to play point after point. Treating everyone with respect on the court, so I am happy with how I handled the situation," Jannik Sinner added.