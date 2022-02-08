"That match against Naomi Osaka was probably the best match either of us had played" - Jennifer Brady on 2020 US Open SF loss

In conversation with the 'Court-Side' podcast, former World No. 13 Jennifer Brady shed light on her thrilling semi-final encounter against Naomi Osaka at the 2020 US Open. She also assessed her humbling loss to the Japanese star in the 2021 Australian Open final.

Brady, who reached her maiden Major semifinal at Flushing Meadows in 2020, went down fighting in a 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3 loss against eventual champion Naomi Osaka. Nevertheless, the match was a stunning display of high-octane tennis amidst a pandemic-induced emptiness at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The American claimed it was the best match either player had ever played in and felt it was unfortunate for such a high-quality contest to be held behind closed doors.

"That US Open semifinal match against Naomi was probably the best match either of one of us had played," Brady claimed. "Right from the beginning all the way up till the end. In the first set I had a pretty bad tiebreaker. But it is a shame we had no fans in there. I mean it was just so high level. Every single point."

The duo went on to add another chapter to their budding rivalry the following year at the Australian Open, this time in the championship match. However, the final turned out to be a lot more straightforward for Osaka as she clinched her fourth Grand Slam title after a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Brady admitted she was not ready to contest a Major title at the time and lacked the right mindset heading into the final.

"I went into the match not really ready to become a Grand Slam champion," Brady continued. "I was like 'oh this is big'. My head wasn't where it should have been. It's just an experience. I feel at that level it's all experience. I don't think either of us really played that well. She definitely didn't serve as well as she did in New York, I had a lot more opportunities."

"But deep down I didn't really have the right mindset, I didn't have the belief going into it. So I probably wasn't able to capitalize on that because of that. But obviously all credit to her, she played great, she had a great tournament," she added.

"It's just a matter of time" - Jennifer Brady on her return to the tour

Jennifer Brady last played an official match at the 2021 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. After beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the opening round, the American was forced to retire against Jelena Ostapenko due to a foot injury.

She has since been absent from the WTA tour and consequently dropped out of the top 100 in the world rankings. During the podcast, she hinted that her return to competition was "just a matter of time."

"Honestly I don't know. It's just a matter of time. It's not going to be long but definitely not tomorrow," the 26-year-old said.

