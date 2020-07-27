Croatian tennis player Borna Coric recalled the 'chaotic' Monday when the dreaded coronavirus broke out on the Novak Djokovic-organized Adria Tour. Coric said that it was hard to read the negative comments on the internet, but refrained from blaming anyone for the debacle.

In an interview with the Jutarnji list, Borna Coric spoke in detail about the events that transpired in Zadar a few weeks ago. After Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev qualified for the Zadar leg's final, the news of Grigor Dimitrov testing positive for COVID-19 shook the Adria Tour.

Subsequently, the tests of three more players - including Novak Djokovic and Borna Coric - produced positive results too. Both players have recovered from the disease now, and Coric revealed that neither he nor Novak Djokovic felt any symptoms.

Nick Kyrgios in particular had sharply criticized the Serb for risking the lives of multiple individuals on the Adria Tour. Coric responded to Kyrgios' comments too, saying that he could expect those comments only from the Aussie.

I wouldn't point a finger at anyone: Borna Coric on the failure of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

Borna Coric was a participant at the Novak Djokovic-organized Adria Tour

Recalling the day when multiple participants of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour contracted COVID-19, Borna Coric said:

"That Monday was really chaos. A hundred pieces of information, calls, people… I wasn't happy, of course. It was hard to read negative articles and comments, but again, I can't pay too much attention to what others think and say. I've been doing that for a long time accepted as an integral part of his career and life."

Coric admitted that he was shocked after learning that he had contracted the virus because he didn't feel any symptoms at that time. He also reiterated that Novak Djokovic and the other tennis stars wanted to deliver a positive message through the event.

"I'm definitely sorry that the tournament ended that way, because we had a positive story, a humanitarian character, we played tennis after a long time and we all had. I wouldn't go into details or point a finger, because we don't know who actually brought the virus first and whether someone should have been tested," he continued.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic and other officials pose after the Belgrade leg of Adria Tour

Borna Coric further disclosed that he had been in touch with Novak Djokovic after the 2020 Australian Open winner tested positive.

"We heard each other twice through messages, checking what the situation was and whether we had symptoms. As far as I know, he didn't have them either," Coric said.

Lastly, Coric gave his views on the negative remarks that Nick Kyrgios made about the Adria Tour and Alexander Zverev.

"It's simply him, I have no other explanation. I read what he wrote, but I totally care because he also likes to be a general after the battle. Zverev acted badly, but I don't see the need to call out fellow players that way. I wouldn't do that, but again - that is Kyrgios."

Borna Coric has fallen to No. 33 in the ATP singles rankings, after having come close to the top 10 two years ago. The 23-year-old Croat would be keen to perform well in the remainder of the 2020 season.