"That needs to be my priority" - Roger Federer on spending time with his wife and kids post-retirement

Roger Federer mentioned that his children and wife are his top priorities now that he is retired.

The Swiss maestro reflected on his 24-year tennis career, his emotional Laver Cup doubles match with Rafael Nadal and life post-retirement during a recent appearance on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show.

When Noah asked him what he was looking forward to the most since calling time on his career, Federer remarked that he had his hands full with his four children and added that they, along with his wife Mirka, were his top priorities.

“I think I have to take the time to make the next move. I’m anyway still very busy. I mean, I have four children, and they mean everything to me. Twin boys that are 8 and twin girls that are 13. So that needs to be my priority with my wonderful wife, Mirka. She’s been with me every step of the way. So, I’m really looking forward to what’s next,” he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion added that he needs to figure out how he can be involved in tennis in some capacity and that he is always open to mentoring kids.

“ I want to see how I maybe stay involved in tennis in some shape or form. I’m not sure yet how it’s going to go because there’s not that many jobs if you want in tennis like in maybe in soccer or golf. I feel like they have more. But, yeah, we are either a coach or a commentator, right? So, I’ll have to see. But I will always be open to mentor kids and do all that stuff,” he added.

"Nerve-racking" - Roger Federer on working with Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway for Swiss Tourism advertisements

During the same interview, Roger Federer discussed two advertisements he had co-starred in with Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway for Swiss Tourism. He addressed how the two films were shot differently and how being part of both was a "nerve-racking" experience for him.

“Those ads were nerve-racking because the good things was the Robert De Niro one is that, I mean, number one, I can’t believe he actually did it, which in itself was a victory. I’m a huge fan. And then he shot his first. And then I could just act on what he did. And I, obviously, could do a hundred takes if I had to. And it was no pressure, and he wasn’t around,” Federer remarked.

The other video, however, was shot with him acting alongside Anne Hathway. The former World No. 1 spoke about how he took a long time to get used to reading the script off teleprompters and stated that Hathway was "super sweet" throughout the shoot.

“But then Anne Hathway, on the other hand, she was sitting next to me when I was doing the ad. The director said, I usually shoot in one piece. I had no idea about any of the lines. So they created all these teleprompters for me, so I could read of them. And then the camera would be moving in front of the teleprompter. And I’d be chasing the text. Anyway, I got better over time. And Anne was super sweet. She couldn’t have been nicer to me,” he added.

