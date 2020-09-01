Novak Djokovic is the near-unanimous pick to lift his fourth US Open title this year at Flushing Meadows. And the Serb lived up to his billing on the first day of the tournament, as he dusted off Damir Dzumhur in his first round match yesterday.

Djokovic has been invincible so far this year, and he improved to a 24-0 win-loss record with the beat-down of his Bosnian opponent. However, the match was not always smooth sailing for the World No. 1.

Damir Dzumhur ran Novak Djokovic close in the second set with some inspiring tennis. The Serb was visibly frustrated at one point, and made a series of angry gestures after putting the set to bed.

Novak Djokovic spoke to the press after his first-round victory, and he expressed his unhappiness about how things had transpired on the court - right from the shot clock rule to the line calls. He also talked about the experience of playing without fans, and how the lack of atmosphere didn't bother him.

The intensity is still there, regardless of the empty stadium: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won his opener in straight sets

At first Novak Djokovic was all over his lower-ranked opponent, taking the ball on the rise to breadstick Dzumhur in the first set. But the Serb's level dropped in the second; the rallies became more grueling, and the former World No. 23 started asserting himself more by coming to the net frequently.

Talking about the occasionally tense nature of the match, Novak Djokovic rued the absence of the New York crowd. But he also mentioned how his intensity would remain high irrespective of the atmosphere in the stadium.

"Well, the intensity, it was there definitely," Djokovic said. "I mean, I came out, played really well the first set. Second set I lost my focus, kind of got stressed out a couple times, screamed (smiling). That's obviously still there, regardless of the empty stadium. But this is what I bring to the court. I bring a lot of intensity, energy. Sometimes my reactions may not be so positive, but I try to bounce back."

Novak Djokovic also touched upon the topic of the US Open Fan Cam, which allows the players to hear and see their fans' support virtually.

"We're all trying to get used to these kind of circumstances, having big LED screens on the side, kind of behind the court. Obviously seeing the rest of my team and my family and my friends on the screen tonight was a delight. Truly it was really, really nice. It brought a smile to my face, kind of motivated me to keep on playing well," Djokovic added.

Novak Djokovic is not a fan of the serve clock at 2020 USO

Novak Djokovic was unhappy with the discrepancies in rules applied by USTA

There was a bit of controversy in the middle of the match, with respect to the serving time allowed to the players. Novak Djokovic was miffed that the serve clock yesterday was being started sooner than it was during the Western & Southern Open, which was held at the same site by the USTA.

The earlier start was being done since there is a difference in the rule for time taken between points at Slams and ATP events.

"I was not aware of it," Djokovic said. "No one really brought it to my attention. The lack of communication is something that worries me once again. I mean, that's something that really upset me. I don't mind if someone communicates and maybe asks the opinion of us players because we're the ones who are supposed to play. But it's going to greatly affect the match."

Novak Djokovic also had grievances with the Fan Cam at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and was not entirely happy with its execution.

"I was speaking with the USTA people," Djokovic went on. "They still did not clarify and determine when are they going to switch on the screens, whether it's going to be after points, games, sets."