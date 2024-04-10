"That's what Andre Agassi used to do, park himself at the baseline" - Andy Roddick likens Danielle Collins' playstyle to American icon's

Andy Roddick has said that certain aspects of Danielle Collins' recent style of play remind him of the great Andre Agassi.

Collins has enjoyed an astonishing two-month spell on the WTA Tour, with her ranking having gone up from World No. 71 in February to World No. 15. In this period, her stellar performances have helped her to two prestigious titles as well.

The first one came at the Miami Open, where she defeated World No. 4 Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 in the final. Collins won the Charleston Open title as well, thoroughly overpowering Daria Kasatkina in the final 6-2, 6-1. The Florida native also reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open in February and the ATX Open in March.

Roddick assessed Collins' recent run during a recent episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast. According to the former ATP World No. 1, Collins' unpredictable game and impressive movement have been problematic for her opponents to deal with.

"Danielle Collins, she's winning points, I've seen her hit more winners through the middle of one side of the court. Like, people are having to guess whether she's going to hit it crosscourt, down the line. Her margins are pretty safe. She's just hitting it so well, moving so well," Roddick said.

The 2003 US Open champion proceeded to liken Collins to Agassi based on their ability to dictate points from the baseline through effective distribution. Roddick also said that Collins' recent performances have featured more winners and fewer errors.

"She's not giving up the center of that court and just distributing it beautifully. That's what Andre Agassi used to do, right? It was like, park himself at the baseline and he was going to just distribute. When your error count goes down, and your winners go up, it normally tends to have a good effect," Roddick added.

"Let's see what happens with the change of scenery when Danielle Collins goes to Europe" - Andy Roddick

After likening Collins to Agassi, Roddick went on to congratulate the 2022 Australian Open finalist for her resounding recent success. However, the former ATP World No. 1 also expressed caution as he hinted at a possible change in Collins' fortunes in Europe, where the clay court season has started in full swing.

"Congrats to Danielle Collins. Let's see what happens with the change of scenery, when she goes to Europe. Is this two weeks (Miami Open and Charleston Open title triumphs) going to be in a silo of the best two weeks of her career? Or are we maybe able to get it, you know, go over to Europe and have it translate, you know, the feelings are different when you go over there, the clay is a little bit dustier," Roddick added.

Historically, Collins has struggled to make deep runs in Grand Slam tournaments held in Europe. Her best finish at the French Open came in 2020 when she reached the quarterfinals. At the Wimbledon Championships, she has never managed to go beyond the third round.

