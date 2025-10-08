"That's disgusting, where is human decency?" - Novak Djokovic fans slam 'Nadal Academy alumnus' for 'shameful' act against Serb at Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic fans expressed their anger toward Rafa Nadal Academy graduate Jaume Munar for his actions during their Shanghai Masters encounter. They described the act as 'disgusting' and 'shameful.'

On Tuesday, October 7, Munar took on Djokovic in the fourth round of the 2025 Shanghai Masters. In the humid conditions, the 38-year-old Serb appeared visibly uncomfortable, often taking extended breaks between points.

This didn’t sit well with Munar, who reportedly called the tournament supervisor, believing Djokovic was taking too long while sitting on his chair between points. The Serb was struggling with both the humidity and pain in his left ankle, for which he had taken a medical timeout.

Once news surfaced about Munar’s complaint, fans online expressed their anger, criticizing the Spaniard for his reaction while Djokovic was clearly battling physical discomfort.

"What??? That’s disgusting. Where is human decency? Plus, show some respect!" one fan wrote.

"What one can expect from such shameless players. All these players want to win with help of heat not skills. 10 years back, Novak would have blown him away like a straw," another fan wrote.

One fan took a jab at Munar’s roots at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. They wrote:

"Still can't believe that in this brutal heat & humidity, Jaime Munar called for the supervisor to book his opponent for not getting out of his chair fast enough😭 Nadal Academy alumnus😑"

Several fans mentioned that although Munar complained about Djokovic, the 28-year-old Spaniard changed his shorts multiple times.

"Meanwhile, Munar is a nobody who whined to the supervisor yet had the audacity to take time to change his shorts multiple time. With zero complaint from Novak. And was then a pouty child at the net. Back to obscurity, loser!" one fan wrote.

"And he changed his shorts 5 times," another fan wrote.

"Such a class act Munar NOT," yet another fan wrote.

Eventually, Djokovic overcame all his difficulties to notch a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win over Munar to advance into the quarterfinal.

Novak Djokovic to take on Zizour Bergs in Shanghai Open QF after defeating Rafa Nadal Academy graduate Jaume Munar

Zizou Bergs at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic reached the quarterfinals in Shanghai after a gruelling 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win over Jaume Munar, battling a left leg issue and oppressive humidity en route. Before taking out the Spaniard, he got the better of Marin Cilic and Yannick Hanfmann.

Zizou Bergs, in contrast, has carved a surprising path to this stage. He opened with a win over Sebastian Korda before ousting 11th seed Casper Ruud. In the third round, he overcame 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets before coming through a tough three-set match to edge Gabriel Diallo 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(8).

Djokovic and Bergs have never faced each other before, making this an intriguing and fresh matchup. Djokovic, a four-time Shanghai Masters champion, will enter that match against Bergs, a first-time Masters 1000 quarterfinalist, as the heavy favorite.

