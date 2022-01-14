"That's a f***ing embarrassment to the sport, embarrassing. F**k him" - Dan Evans loses his cool against Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic 2022

Dan Evans went on an expletive-laden rant during his semifinal match against Aslan Karatsev at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic.

The incident took place during the Brit's serve in the deciding set. Evans felt that the Russian's bathroom break at the end of the second set took longer than the allotted five minutes.

According to the new ATP rules, bathroom breaks can only be taken at the end of a set. And they can only last a maximum of five minutes, provided the player undergoes a change of outfit - which Karatsev opted for.

Nathan Salt @NathSalt1 Nathan Salt @NathSalt1 "That's a f***ing embarrassment to the sport, embarrassing. F**k him,' Evans screams.



"You DIDN'T apply the rules. You didn't!"



Dan Evans broken in the decider and he's furious at Karatsev's five-minute bathroom break "That's a f***ing embarrassment to the sport, embarrassing. F**k him,' Evans screams."You DIDN'T apply the rules. You didn't!"Dan Evans broken in the decider and he's furious at Karatsev's five-minute bathroom break Part of the epic meltdown here… twitter.com/nathsalt1/stat… Part of the epic meltdown here… twitter.com/nathsalt1/stat… https://t.co/iHK8ZEeTdU

The chair umpire did not think Karatsev had overshot the five minute mark, but the Brit was sure that he had. With the score at 0-1, 30-40 in the final set, Evans went on a rant, claiming that the Russian's behavior was an "embarrassment to the sport."

His outburst was initially directed at a member of Kartsev's box, prompting the umpire to call the Brit for 'unsportsmanlike conduct.'

"That's a f***ing embarrassment to the sport, embarrassing. F**k him," Evans yelled.

Nathan Salt @NathSalt1 "That's a f***ing embarrassment to the sport, embarrassing. F**k him,' Evans screams.



"You DIDN'T apply the rules. You didn't!"



Dan Evans broken in the decider and he's furious at Karatsev's five-minute bathroom break "That's a f***ing embarrassment to the sport, embarrassing. F**k him,' Evans screams."You DIDN'T apply the rules. You didn't!"Dan Evans broken in the decider and he's furious at Karatsev's five-minute bathroom break

After Karatsev broke him to take a 2-0 lead in the final set, Evans went on a tirade against the umpire, insisting that the break lasted more than five minutes. He went on to ask the umpire if he had really timed the duration of the No. 1 seed's break and wanted to know exactly how long it really lasted.

Nathan Salt @NathSalt1 He's lost it here.



"No-one on this tour plays tennis without running. You sit there on your walkie-talkie, why do you have that? I want an answer. Have you got an answer? How long was he off the court? Tell me, I want to know." He's lost it here."No-one on this tour plays tennis without running. You sit there on your walkie-talkie, why do you have that? I want an answer. Have you got an answer? How long was he off the court? Tell me, I want to know."

"You didn't apply the rules. You didn't! Five minutes to change his shorts and t-shirt? Five minutes? Good effort" Evans screamed at the umpire. "No one on this tour plays tennis without running. You sit there on your walkie-talkie, why do you have that? I want an answer. How long was he off the court? Tell me, I want to know."

Nathan Salt @NathSalt1 "Five minutes to change his shorts and t-shirt? Five minutes? Good effort"



Sarcasm taking charge now. He's furious. "Five minutes to change his shorts and t-shirt? Five minutes? Good effort"Sarcasm taking charge now. He's furious.

The World No. 26 appeared to cool down after a while and regained his composure to break Karatsev back. But ultimately, it was not enough as the Russian won the match and progressed to the final against Andy Murray.

The second set between Dan Evans and Aslan Karatsev involved a 28-point tiebreaker

Dan Evans won the 2nd set after a 28-point tiebreaker

With Andy Murray sealing his spot in the final earlier in the day, Dan Evans had a chance to make it the first all-British ATP tour singles final in the Open Era. But his semifinal against Aslan Karatsev did not start off as expected, as the Russian took the first set 6-3.

Also Read Article Continues below

The second set went to a tiebreaker, where Evans saved three match points to remain in the contest. Then it was Karatsev's turn as he saved five set points of his own. However, the Brit converted his sixth set point on the 28th point of the tiebreak to take the set 7-6(13).

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala