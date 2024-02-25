Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, and Andrea Petkovic have commended Jannik Sinner's decision to decline an invitation to the 2024 Sanremo Music Festival.

Sinner is off to a dream start in 2024, winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, clinching the ATP 500 title in Rotterdam, and attaining a career-high ranking of World No. 3. However, the 22-year-old recently courted controversy by refusing an invitation to the Sanremo Music Festival, which took place from February 6-10, choosing to prioritize training for his campaign in Rotterdam.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 'Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast,' Andrea Petkovic shed light on the prestige of the event and the backlash Jannik Sinner endured for turning down the invitation. However, she pointed out that the Italian's decision was vindicated by his triumph in Rotterdam.

"It’s a big honor to be invited to the Sanremo Music Festival. As anybody, not just as an artist. And Jannik actually didn’t take the invitation. He refused to come because he had to train to go to Rotterdam and it was a controversy because everyone was like, 'Oh he’s not honoring the invitation,'" she said (at 16:03).

"And I would have gone, I would’ve been in Sanremo so maybe that’s why I never won Majors. At the same time, I really respect it and then seeing him win Rotterdam was like, yeah he did the right thing," she added.

Stubbs, meanwhile, expressed her admiration for Sinner's clear priorities, contrasting his approach with that of Matteo Berrettini and Emma Raducanu, who have been criticized for their myriad off-court pursuits. She suggested that they could benefit from surrounding themselves with people who would encourage them to reassess their priorities.

"That’s the one thing that I would have to say against Matteo Berrettini for example. Look, we call a spade a spade on this podcast and I love Matteo, he’s a great guy. He’s very good looking, all the stuff that we all love about him. And he’s an amazing tennis player and yes, he’s had terrible injuries over the last couple of years but when he was at his peak, when he was doing really well, he was going to the Met Gala, he was doing photoshoots," she said (at 17:04).

"And I’m fine with that because Jannik’s got his Gucci stuff and Matteo has his Boss stuff but that’s maybe where you have to maybe fault him a little bit. I know a lot of people have given Emma Raducanu sh*t for that. That’s where it’s important to have people around you that are advising you to say what is your priority," she added.

"We talk often, Jannik Sinner is helping me a lot" - Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner

Matteo Berrettini, who has suffered various injury setbacks over the past two years, has observed from the sidelines as Jannik Sinner has propelled Italian tennis to new heights.

Berrettini recently spoke very highly of his compatriot, emphasizing his immense respect for the 22-year-old's "crazy" accomplishments. He also disclosed that he was in regular contact with Sinner and expressed his gratitude for the World No. 3's support.

"As always, I have great respect for Jannik Sinner, the first time I played him in Monte Carlo I immediately realized that the boy was special. On the one hand it surprises me, on the other it doesn't," he said.

"He is doing crazy things, we are in contact, we talk often, he is helping me a lot, even the Davis Cup has had a spring effect. In tennis we encourage each other, seeing an Italian training with me and playing with me and being up there makes me want to be up there too," he added.