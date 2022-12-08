"That's why I ended up not practicing very much with Rafa and Novak" - Roger Federer on why he quit training with his biggest rivals

Roger Federer appeared as a guest on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show on Wednesday night. The former World No. 1 talked about a myriad of things, including his retirement and his biggest rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The Swiss maestro felt that it was quite great that towards the end, the three of them were able to establish a friendship after everything they'd been through over the years.

"I think the end was very emotional. And to be actually on such a great sort of friendship really with the guys at the end of my career, after everything we've gone through. Brutal matches, great wins and tough losses and at the end always having this camaraderie is amazing," he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion added that he ended up spending a lot of time with Nadal and Djokovic. They all shared the same locker room and were grouped in the same hotels as well. For a while, he even practiced quite often with them.

"I mean, maybe just a little anecdote, because maybe people don't know, but we share the same locker room, we share the same restaurants. We usually get put in the same hotels. So we see each other all the time. And we even practice together," he remarked.

Noah found it quite amazing that he spent time practicing with his biggest rivals as he assumed that Federer wouldn't want them to learn his tactics. Federer then stated that he indeed stopped training with them for that very reason. He started hitting with other guys on the tour, his compatriot Stan Wawrinka being one of them.

"But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore. Not so much with that guys. But yeah, with a lot other guys, Stan Wawrinka, my guy, yeah," he added.

Roger Federer's relationship with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic has only grown stronger over the years

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer's bond with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic has only deepened as the years progressed. They share a deep admiration for each other and their closeness was witnessed during the Swiss' farewell tournament at the Laver Cup earlier this year.

Federer's biggest rivals agreed to be a part of the tournament. With Andy Murray also present in action, fans got to see the "Big 4" together after a long time. It was an emotional send-off for the Swiss, with the players and fans getting teary-eyed during the proceedings.

A picture of the Swiss star and Nadal holding hands while crying also went viral, with the raw display of emotion being heralded as one of the most touching moments in tennis history.

