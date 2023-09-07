Naomi Osaka believes that her newborn daughter was named Shai as she is God's gift to her and her longtime boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

Earlier this year, Osaka took maternity leave after announcing that she was pregnant with her first child. Two months ago, she and her boyfriend announced that they had become parents to a baby girl, whom they named Shai.

The former World No. 1 was present at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the site of the US Open, to take part in a forum on mental health in sports. This is something she has spoken extensively about in the last few years.

On the sidelines of the event, Naomi Osaka spoke about a host of other topics, including her daughter and her newfound role as a mother.

"Shai means 'God's gift' and that's how I wanted her to feel, like she's God's gift to me and her dad," she said (via US Open).

'Shai' reportedly has Hebrew origins and is said to be a gender-neutral name.

"It's definitely a weird feeling knowing that someone relies on me," she added. "I still call my mom all the time, and knowing that this little person is going to grow up and do the same ... I'm excited for it."

"I'm going to set myself up for a very good end of the year" - Naomi Osaka looking forward to WTA tour comeback

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open.

Earlier this year, Naomi Osaka had stated her desire to return to action in time for the 2024 Australian Open. She recently reiterated that sentiment and added that she is set to take on a very packed tour schedule next year.

"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, and I think some people will be happy with that," she told ESPN, while again confirming her intentions to take part in the 2024 Australian Open

"I realized that I don't know how the beginning of the year is going to go for me. I don't know the level of play, and I think I have to ease into it. At the very least, I'm going to set myself up for a very good end of the year," she added.

Having returned to the scene of the US Open in a non-playing capacity this year, the four-time Grand Slam champion stated her urge to return to action has become even stronger now.

"It feels like seeing an old friend again. I went through the little players' tunnel, but obviously, I'm not playing. It made me itch to want to play again, but I guess I'll have to wait until next year," she said.

"I've been watching matches, and I'm like, 'I kind of wish I was playing too,' but I'm in this position now and I'm very grateful. I really love my daughter a lot, but I think it really fueled a fire in me," Osaka added.

