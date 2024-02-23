Serena Williams tuned into Netflix's live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and cheeky banter followed.

The live-action series is an adaptation of the eponymous animated TV series that ran from 2005 to 2008. Netflix's version was announced back in 2018 and has been developed by American television writer and producer Albert Kim. The cast features Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ken Leung.

Released on February 22, 2024, the series focuses on individuals with abilities to 'bend' the elements of air, fire, earth, or water. Its backdrop is a world torn apart by war, which is heavily inspired by a diverse variety of indigenous and Asian cultures.

Serena Williams, who has featured heavily in the promotions of the series in the buildup to its release, tuned into its first episode titled Aang. Alongside the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion was her husband Alexis Ohanian. Williams shared her excitement about watching the series with her social media followers.

"Alright y'all, I'm about to watch it. I've been waiting my whole life for this. Oh my gosh I can't wait! The Avatar!" Williams said on an Instagram Story post.

She proceeded to turn the camera towards her husband, Alexis Ohanian. However, he seemingly got a bit annoyed as Williams kept the camera focused on him. Ohanian was seemingly wearing a VR headset at the time of recording the video.

"I'm excited too. Are you really... I can see what's on the screen," Ohanian said to Williams.

Next, Williams questioned how Ohanian knew he could see her, to which the Reddit co-founder replied:

"That's just disrespectful."

Serena Williams featured in a recent promotional video for the series

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

During the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18, a promotional video for the series, featuring Williams, was released. It shows the 23-time Grand Slam winner stepping up to serve in an all-yellow Nike kit.

Right before serving, a signature blue Avatar symbol appears on her forehead. As she tosses the ball up, her eyes turn blue as well. Next, she ascends into the air to hit the ball, which turns into a fireball as she makes contact with it.

Once she lands, the court beneath her cracks, and the symbols of the four classic elements glow around her in blue. A young girl watches on as Williams says:

"That? That's Avatar state."

