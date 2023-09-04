"That's what she doesn't like" - Jelena Ostapenko lays bare the blueprint she used to hit past Iga Swiatek in US Open upset

Reigning women's champion Iga Swiatek crashed out of the 2023 US Open on Sunday, September 3, falling in three sets to 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

After losing the first set, Ostapenko scripted a remarkable comeback to clinch a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory in a contest that lasted one hour and 48 minutes. Ostapenko's triumph extended her unbeaten streak against World No. 1 Swiatek to 4-0.

In her on-court interview, Jelena Ostapenko said that Iga Swiatek is a "great player" and that she knew she had to be at her aggressive best against the Pole in order to win.

"I always expect a tough battle against Iga. She's such a great player and won many Slams and is so consistent. I knew I had to be aggressive and play my game because that's what she doesn't like," Ostapenko said.

The 2017 French Open champion went on to say that she planned on playing "until the very last point." Ostapenko also felt she was the better player of the two.

"I was just thinking that I have to play until the very last point, until we shake hands. I felt like I was playing better and didn't give her many chances," she said.

Jelena Ostapenko added that she knew Iga Swiatek would be under pressure against her because a defeat would result in her losing her World No. 1 ranking. Hence, the Latvian took advantage of the situation and made it more difficult for the Pole.

"I also knew she would have all the pressure because she's obviously No. 1. I think if she lost against me today, she loses the No. 1 spot. I was just trying to make it hard for her and to play my game and to fight until the very last point," Ostapenko said.

Iga Swiatek loses the World No.1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open

Iga Swiatek's defeat signifies the end of her reign as the No.1 player in the WTA rankings. Aryna Sabalenka, the World No. 2, will ascend to the coveted top spot for the first time in her career next week and replace the Pole.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has had a great campaign at the 2023 US Open so far. She defeated Maryna Zanevska, Jodie Anna Burrage, and Clara Burel in the first three rounds to advance to the fourth, where she will face Russia's Daria Kasatkina. The Belarusian is eying her second Grand Slam title as well as her first at Flushing Meadows.