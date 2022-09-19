"That's why he might have 22 Grand Slam titles and I have zero" - Andrea Petkovic on Rafael Nadal's extraordinary pain threshold

In an article by Eurosport, Andrea Petkovic said that players like Rafael Nadal are champions because of their ability to push their physical limits. She was referring in particular to Nadal's foot injury, for which he had to inject painkillers till it felt numb.

On a lighter note, the German said that it was probably Rafael Nadal's ability to endure extreme pain that made him a 22-time Grand Slam winner while she hasn't won one.

"That's why he might have 22 Grand Slam titles and I have zero. But I still have a nerve in my foot that I can feel and that works," Petkovic joked

The German bid goodbye to her fans at this year's US Open. In a career spanning 16 years, she won seven WTA Tour singles titles and one doubles title, as well as nine ITF singles and three ITF doubles titles.

Andrea Petkovic @andreapetkovic First day of retirement, enjoying my sixpack while it lasts! First day of retirement, enjoying my sixpack while it lasts! https://t.co/io3IymUa5h

No stranger to injuries herself, Petkovic was written off early in her career having suffered back, ankle, and knee injuries before she rebounded back in 2014.

The 34-year-old stated that she decided to retire as she could no longer keep up professionally with the best in the world. She confessed that she could not train without taking painkillers and hence decided not to continue. She also said that in any competitive sport, players have to be ready to test their body's limits, often at the cost of their health.

"As a professional athlete, you have to go beyond limits. Professional sport is not healthy. It has nothing to do with health. It's extreme competitive sport," she said

Rafael Nadal to be back in action at the 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal fans seem to be counting days to the 2022 Laver Cup, where the former champion will be back in action after his fourth-round exit at the US Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will be joined by Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic to play in Team Europe. The defending champions, led by Bjorn Borg, will play the tournament from September 23 to September 25 in London.

This will also mark the last tournament to be played by Federer before his retirement. Nadal expressed his excitement over playing with the former World No.1. The Spaniard said he had not met Federer for some time and hoped for him to be healthy and happy. Rafael Nadal also said that he would be thrilled to compete with his long-time rival and friend once again.

