"That's not nice, you shouldn't do it when you're in the other's box before the second serve" - Daniil Medvedev on his frustrations with Nick Kyrgios' box during US Open 4R loss

Daniil Medvedev said after his US Open fourth-round loss to Nick Kyrgios on Sunday that the Australian's box tried to distract him before a second serve in a pivotal moment in the first set.

In a high-voltage, high-quality blockbuster clash, Medvedev recovered from 5-3 down in the first set tie-break but squandered three set points as Kyrgios drew first blood. The defending champion, though, provided an immediate response, surging ahead 5-1 in the second before restoring parity.

In the third set, despite winning a fortuitous point on serve, Medvedev dropped serve from 40-0 up as Kyrgios went two-sets-to-one up. The Australian was clutch in the fourth, dropping just two games to reach his first Flushing Meadows quarterfinal.

In his press conference, Medvedev said that at a pivotal moment in the first set - with Kyrgios leading 6-5, 30-40 on the Russian's second serve - someone from the Australian's box shouted something to distract him.

"It was only one time, so it was 6-5 for him, first set, 40-30 on my serve. Just before the second serve somebody from his box was: 'C'mon, get him,'" he said.

"That's not nice. You shouldn't do it when you're in the other's box before the second serve. I told this to the umpire. I don't know who exactly it was," he continued. "But at the end of the match, I was like, 'C'mon, he shouldn't do it.' It was a man's voice. It was only once, so probably also it was not like on purpose - I hope. So that's fine."

Kyrgios will now take on Karen Khachanov on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals.

"I didn't miss a lot, but I would (have) loved him to miss a little a bit more" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open - Day 7

Reflecting on where he could have won the match, Daniil Medvedev stated that he was generally happy with the level of his play, saying that the duo played "classic tennis."

The deposed defending champion said that it was Kyrgios' high level and not because of too many errors from his side that the match went the Australian's way.

"I mean, (I) didn't miss a lot," said Medvedev. "Didn't really surprise me, but I would love him to miss a little bit more. Maybe like this I could have won the match. In general, we played classic tennis. He was serving big, doing some dropshots."

"When I was close to the baseline, he didn't do much. Serve and volley when I went back. In the end he started doing it. No, not really. But his level was pretty high. That didn't surprise me. At the same time, yeah, that's why he won," he added.

Daniil Medvedev is now set to drop out of the top two in the rankings next week.

