"That's what people did to Serena Williams" - Australian pro voices support for Novak Djokovic amid constant retirement questions

Amid constant questions about his retirement, Novak Djokovic has received words of support from Daria Saville, a Russian-Australian tennis pro. Saville compared Djokovic's situation to the media trials faced by Serena Williams towards the end of her career.

The Serb has been under immense pressure from the media to comment on his retirement. After his semifinal exit at the French Open, there were seemingly more questions about whether it was his last time at the tournament, rather than about his performance.

Saville, along with her husband and former Australian tennis pro Luke, spoke candidly about the pressure that such constant scrutiny from the media brings upon a player. They also believe that this French Open was not Djokovic's last, and voiced support for him to carry on.

In a recent episode of The Tennis, the duo discussed the situation and explained how similar it is to the media bombardment faced by Serena Williams. Saville said:

“It'd be pretty hard going to every press [conference] and people asking him the same question, like: ‘How much longer? How many more?’ That's what people did to Serena. And the funny thing as a player, I don't think you know yourself.”

Her husband Luke Saville added that Djokovic has a real shot at Wimbledon, where he has won seven times and has enough experience to have another glorious run. He said:

"I think he feels like his level is still pretty good to get to semis and quarters and maybe the final of a Grand Slam... He's going to be a real shot at Wimbledon, because of the grass. He's proved himself there."

Novak Djokovic himself, however, recently said he is unsure of his appearance next year at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic on his next appearance at the French Open

Novak Djokovic at the Roland-Garros 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Bidding an emotional adieu to Roland Garros after his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2025 tournament, Novak Djokovic made an honest comment on his appearance at the next edition of the French Open. He addressed the speculation by the media and said:

"Do I wish to play more, yes I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months' time, I don't know. I said it could have been my last match [here], I didn't say it was."

The tennis star is expected to be back for Wimbledon, the main draws for which start from June 30.

