Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and other Canadian tennis players reacted to their team’s emphatic win over team Italy in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage tie.

The Group Stage matches of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals are underway (12-17 September), with 16 teams battling for a spot in the quarterfinals. The team are split into four groups of four, with defending champions, Team Canada, being allotted Group A alongside Italy, Chile, and Sweden. The Group A fixtures are being held in Bologna, Italy.

The Canadians secured a direct entry into the final 16, thanks to their trophy win last year. Kelsey Stevenson, Alexis Galarneau, Gabriel Diallo, Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil are included in the current squad, with Frank Dancevic as the captain.

On Wednesday, September 13, the team kicked off their campaign with a clean sweep against home favorites Italy, represented by Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego, Andrea Vavassori, Simone Bolelli and Matteo Arnaldi, and captained by Filippo Volandri.

In the opening match, World No. 200 Alexis Galarneau stunned World No. 38 Lorenzo Sonego with a 7-6 (8), 6-4 win. In a clash of 21-year-olds, World No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti took on World No. 158 Gabriel Diallo. Yet again, no set was lost as the Canadian upset the Italian with a 7-5, 6-4 scoreline.

In the final rubber, Canada's Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil faced off against the Italian pair of Matteo Arnaldi and Simone Bolelli in the doubles match. The home team started with a lead, clinching their first set of the day. The opponents, however, staged a comeback, and etched out the win in the final set tie break, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Denis Shapovalov, who is included in the squad, but did not take to the court as he recuperates from knee injury, was ecstatic about the team making a dominant start to their campaign.

“So proud of the boys. Thanks for the support today, Bologna,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was part of Canada’s Davis Cup winning team last year, has been struggling with injuries this season. He opted out of the Group Stage event, but shared his happiness about the squad making an impressive start.

“That’s right boys,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Alexis Galarneau too lauded his compatriots for the commendable display.

“Big team performance,” he wrote.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Alexis Galarneau on Instagram

Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo and Vasek Pospisil-led team Canada to take on team Sweden in Davis Cup Finals Group Stage

Canada won the 2022 Davis Cup, entering as substitutes after Russia was withdrawn from the event

Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo and Vasek Pospisil-led team Canada will next take on team Sweden in the Group Stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Thursday, September 14.

The Swedes hold a 2-0 lead over the North American team. However, team Canada will look to capitalize on their momentum, having triumphed against team Italy despite the opponents having the home crowd’s support. Their upcoming opponents, meanwhile, faced a 0-3 defeat at the hands of team Chile in the opening tie.

Team Sweden is led by World No. 175 Elias Ymer, with Karl Friberg, Leo Borg, Filip Bergevi, and Andre Goransson being the other members of the squad.