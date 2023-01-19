“That's taking the ‘oozing personality’ to a whole new level” – John McEnroe impressed with Frances Tiafoe's colourful Australian Open outfit

US tennis player Frances Tiafoe has put on a rather bold attire for his campaign at the 2023 Australian Open, dressing himself in a multi-coloured kit that has captivated tennis fans around the globe. The sleeveless shirt and matching shorts have caught the eye of tennis legend John McEnroe as well, who's of the opinion that Tiafoe is one of the few sportsmen who could have pulled the look off.

Frances Tiafoe defeated Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open, following which he took down Chinese youngster Juncheng Shang to move into the third round on Wednesday.

John McEnroe congratulated his compatriot on the win against Altmaier earlier, and moved onto appreciate his outfit of choice for the event. While the American admitted that he wouldn't have picked the kit for himself personally, he couldn't help but appreciate how good it looked on the likable Tiafoe.

“That wouldn't have been the design I would've come up with. I love Frances and he oozes personality, but that's taking the 'oozing personality' to a whole new level, to me,” McEnroe said to Eurosport.

“He's one of the few guys that can possibly get away with it. He's one of the few guys that can possibly get away with it,” he added.

Frances Tiafoe takes on Karen Khachanov in the third round of the Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Australian Open

“Just happy I got out of there. You can’t win the tournament in the first round, but you can talk sure lose it.” Tiafoe said in his on-court interview after his first-round win.

Tiafoe then demolished Shang in the second round of the tournament, taking him down 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

“I played an unbelievable player. He's going to be an unbelievable player, he is already a really good player. It's tough playing someone that young. You know they're coming for you, but I thought I did a good job. I played really well today.” Frances Tiafoe said after the second-round win.

In the third round of the 2023 Australian Open, Tiafoe will face Karen Khachanov, who has beaten Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Jason Kubler so far in the tournament.

