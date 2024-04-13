The 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas witnessed a moment of controversy involving a line call, which elicited reactions from tennis fans around the globe.

Tsitsipas won the opening set 6-4 before Sinner took the second set 6-3 to force the match into a decider. The Italian was a break up in the final set and had a break point advantage when he was 3-1 up. Tsitsipas' second serve was called in but replays showed that it was considerably out. Had the out call been made, Sinner would have been 4-1 up, two games away from reaching the final in Monte-Carlo.

Several fans were upset with the call, with one calling it "utterly disgraceful".

"That's utterly disgraceful. Utterly disgraceful, how was that not called. I'm so tired of clay line calls," the fan wrote.

One fan criticized the clay-court season, saying that the hard-court season was better due to electronic line calling.

"Clay season is truly the worst. Hard courts with live electronic calls are miles ahead," the fan said.

Another fan criticized the line judge and the umpire for the call and said that errors like that should not be happening in tennis in this day and age.

"I'm sorry, but it's a disgrace that the line judge and umpire couldn't see the ball was clearly out. Calls this bad shouldn't happen in tennis in 2024 and especially not at a masters 1000," the fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Literally was not even CLOSE. Absurd," one fan wrote.

"Someone please tell me why they still don’t use hawk eye," another fan said.

"Another day, another mistake… like Daniil said yesterday, who will take responsibility?" one fan said.

Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas share their thoughts on electronic line calling being present everywhere

Jannik Sinner in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas were both asked about the new rules regarding electronic line calling in their respective post-match press conferences.

The Italian gave a very simple response, saying:

"Yeah, we are still here with these rules, and let's see what's coming in the next year."

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, said that he was glad to see electronic line calling in every tournament. The Greek said that there would be less drama and the new rules would help the game be "cleaner."

"In clay including? Sure, yes, less drama, for sure. It will help the game be cleaner and avoid any mistakes and tantrums such as the ones earlier this week on center court that we saw. Yeah, tennis deserves drama, but I think it should all be done on the tennis court with performance instead of cursing and swearing and yelling. This is not a beautiful side of the sport," the Greek said.

After beating Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Casper Ruud in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Norwegian reached his second Masters 1000 final after beating top seed Novak Djokovic for the very first time in his career.

