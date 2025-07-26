"That scares me" - Emma Raducanu reveals fear factor of facing Ben Shelton in US Open mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu has disclosed why Ben Shelton is the player she is most wary of facing in the mixed doubles competition at the 2025 US Open. The Brit made the revelation amid her stellar campaign at the Citi DC Open.

Raducanu has been in exceptional form at the WTA 500 event in Washington, beating the likes of Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka and Maria Sakkari to book a spot in the semifinals without dropping a set. The Brit is also looking ahead to the US Open, where she will team up with Carlos Alcaraz for a blockbuster mixed doubles partnership.

Speaking to the press at the Citi DC Open, Emma Raducanu revealed that the prospect of facing Ben Shelton's serve scared her in particular. The American is set to partner Taylor Townsend at the event. The 22-year-old's fear is reasonable, since Shelton struck the fastest serve of the US Open last year, with a 143 mph ace.

"Honestly I think, like, Ben Shelton's serve, that scares me. That's probably one in particular. And then obviously all the guys. It's like very difficult to return their serves," Raducanu said.

Raducanu also suggested her fellow WTA players would likely be feeling similar trepidation about the "difficult" challenge of taking on the male players' serve. Nevertheless, the Brit emphasized that she was excited for the event.

"But of course I'm very excited. It's such a unique opportunity, and I think, you know, a lot of the females will be probably feeling the say way. Returning the guys' serve is quite difficult," she added.

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz have both often shared their eagerness to join forces at the New York Major, with the Spaniard humorously asserting that Raducanu would be "the boss" in their partnership.

Emma Raducanu to lock horns with Anna Kalinskaya in Citi DC Open SF; Ben Shelton also advances

Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu is set to lock horns with Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals of the 2025 Citi DC Open. Kalinskaya set up the blockbuster encounter by claiming a 6-3, 7-5 win over Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals.

Ben Shelton has also booked his place in the semifinals of the ATP 500 event after beating Frances Tiafoe 7-6(2), 6-4. The American will battle it out against the winner of the match between Taylor Fritz and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a spot in the final.

Raducanu and Shelton are both aiming to win their first titles of the season at the Citi DC Open before heading to Canada. The Brit will be in action at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal, while Shelton competes at the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto.

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More