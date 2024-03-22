"That skinny motherf**ker gets the worst schedules; When Serena Williams played, Daniil Medvedev was on after her every single match" - Rennae Stubbs

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has spoken up on the scheduling issues that Daniil Medvedev has faced across recent tournaments.

At the Australian Open earlier this year, Medvedev's matches ran absurdly late into the night on multiple occasions. The greatest example of the Russian's late-night battles in Melbourne came against Emil Ruusuvuori in the second-round.

The match finished 3-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-0 in Medvedev's favor, but stretched on until almost 4 AM local time. In the third round in Melbourne, he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

However, after his win, the Russian opened up on his struggles to prepare for the match against the Canadian after the late finish to his third-round encounter against Ruusuvuori.

"As I say it's not easy. Not feeling fresh or 100 percent. We tried to make the best work possible with my team," Daniil Medvedev said.

All three of Medvedev's matches after the fourth round at the 2024 Australian Open went the distance, as he lost in the final to Jannik Sinner.

According to Williams' ex-coach Stubbs, scheduling issues have affected Medvedev in multiple tournaments recently. Stubbs discussed the Russian's scheduling situation with former WTA World No. 9 Andrea Petkovic in an episode of Racquet's Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

"I don't know about you Petko, but at the Australian Open, at the US Open last year, and again at Indian Wells, that skinny motherf**ker gets the worst schedules. He gets the worst schedules every time," Stubbs said. (51:54).

Stubbs also recalled a particular edition of the US Open when she was a part of Williams' coaching team. She remembered how Medvedev's matches were almost always scheduled after the American's.

"When Serena played and I was coaching Serena, he was on after Serena every single match at the US Open, 2 or 3 years ago, whenever it was. And we'd see each other the next day, and I was like 'Dude, sorry about the schedule again' and he's like 'Aah it's Serena, it is what it is'."

Daniil Medvedev: "I developed this problem solving, because I always was doing everything my way"

Daniil Medvedev during the BNP Paribas Open 2024 finalist's speech

Daniil Medvedev has established himself as a formidable top-10 player on the ATP Tour. However, the Russian's counterpunching playing style is widely regarded as unorthodox.

Speaking to the press ahead of starting his Miami Open campaign, the ATP World No. 4 delved deep into the roots of his 'problem solving' style of play.

"Many people around, my parents, my coaches could tell me many different things. [such as] ‘The forehand you can play spin’… I would be like, ‘Okay, I hear what you are saying and I’m going to try, but if it doesn’t work, I’m going to go my own way.' That’s how I developed this problem solving, because I always was doing everything my way", Daniil Medvedev said (via ATPTour.com).

The defending Miami Open champion is set to get his campaign underway against Marton Fucsovics in the Round of 64. Medvedev leads the head-to-head against the Hungarian 3-1.

