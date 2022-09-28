"That was not the time to pay attention, that really screwed up her bad" - 13 years after Serena Williams' controversial clash with umpire at US Open, Ellen DeGeneres weighs in on the issue with a twist

Renowned television show host Ellen DeGeneres took to social media to reflect on Serena Williams' controversial footfault at the 2009 US Open and also her legacy in the sport of tennis.

Serena Williams, the former World No. 1 and winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, retired from the sport after her US Open campaign earlier this year.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow I remember watching this call against @SerenaWilliams and was glad I got to talk to @Melanie_Oudin about it. Serena changed the game of tennis, not just by being the best, but by continually confronting the treatment she received. She’s a legend. I remember watching this call against @SerenaWilliams and was glad I got to talk to @Melanie_Oudin about it. Serena changed the game of tennis, not just by being the best, but by continually confronting the treatment she received. She’s a legend. https://t.co/uOr43uT8YC

DeGeneres shared a clip from his own talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, starring former tennis player Melanie Oudin, which aired in 2010. The duo were talking about Williams' outburst at the 2009 US Open semifinal match, where Williams received a foot-fault warning, thus resulting in the match referee gifting Kim Clijsters two match-points.

Oudin, when asked about the situation that took place on court that day, took Williams' side by saying that on-court emotions are something that every player goes through. She also pointed out that Williams did apologize after the incident, which was the right thing to do.

"Yes, I think since I am a player too, I can see that people can lose their emotions in the court and you get so into the match, just anythin can happen. I heard she did apologize, so I am very happy she did that because that is the right thing to do," Oudin said.

DeGeneres shared the clip and expressed her satisfaction at being able to talk to Melanie Oudin about the call against Serena Williams. She also wrote about the veteran's contribution to the sport, saying she is a "legend."

"Modern day soccer mom; maybe I’ll call up Angel City" - Serena Williams turns assistant coach for her daughter Olympia's soccer practice

Serena Williams announced her retirement from the sport she graced for so many glorious years through a retirement note for Vogue magazine, and as announced, Williams has shifted her attention to her daughter Olympia.

Williams took to Instagram to talk about her daughter's first day at the soccer practice, however when there was a need for an assistant coach, the former World No. 1 quickly jumped on the occasion of donning the hat of the coach.

"“First day as a soccer mom, but you know I decided not to do the minivan just do the Lincoln," Williams wrote.

"True story: I showed up to Olympia’s first soccer practice. And she was so nervous, she would NOT leave my side. So they needed volunteers to be assistant coaches. So now, I am an assistant coach (when I can) and clearly, I was not prepared. I just went to chill and left looking like this. At least I have a @Lincoln to get us to soccer practice! Modern day soccer mom. Maybe I’ll call up @weareangelcity," Williams added.

