"That will go down before Rafa is done and I am so ok with it" - Martina Navratilova on the prospect of Rafael Nadal breaking her Grand Slam wins record

With 120 career wins at the Wimbledon Championships, former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova holds the record for the highest number of wins at a Grand Slam. Right on her tail is 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who has won 110 matches at Roland Garros so far.

Hours after Nadal won his epic quarterfinal match against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, a tweet surfaced showing the extraordinary stats of Navratilova and Nadal.

Navratilova responded to the tweet, saying she had no doubts about Rafael Nadal breaking her record.

"That record will go down before Rafa is done for sure:), and I am so ok with it," Navratilova tweeted.

Following her reply, fans expressed their love for the tennis icon and hailed her for her class and humility. She was full of praise for Rafal Nadal a few weeks back too, when she was asked in an interview if Nadal could equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

"It may be. He's still playing. We don't know how long it will last because tennis is very demanding, and he has injuries, but he always comes back. With a broken rib, and he's back. He is Superman; he should go with a cloak. He seems indestructible," said Navratilova.

"Every match I play at Roland Garros, I don’t know if it’ll be my last" - Rafael Nadal on his future

Rafael Nadal continues his dominance at Roland Garros despite his chronic foot injury.

Addressing a press conference after his fourth-round win against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nadal weighed in on his future with regards to his foot-injury.

"I know my situation, and I accept it. I can’t complain much. Two weeks and a half ago, I didn’t know if I would be able to be here," said Nadal. "So just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last match here in Roland Garros in my tennis career."

When the 21-time Grand Slam champion won his first match at the 2022 French Open against Jordan Thompson, he overtook Roger Federer to become the male player with the most wins at a Slam. It was the Spaniard's 106th victory at Roland Garros, bettering Federer's record of 105 wins at Wimbledon.

Nadal is through to the Roland Garros semifinals for the 15th time in his career, where he faces Germany's Alexander Zverev.

