"That was the worst day of my life" - Coco Gauff opens up about how she was in school & its influence on her tennis career

Coco Gauff recently revisited her school days and how she typically used to do things in a mature way, something that's widely regarded as one of her greatest strengths as a tennis player. Gauff's admission came in the aftermath of her dominant fourth-round win at the 2025 French Open.

At a post-match press conference following her 6-0, 7-5 victory against Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday, June 2, Gauff recalled being first to class everyday during her years in school.

"I get that a lot. I definitely feel like I'm, sometimes, when I was a junior, especially, more mature than some of my peers. I don't know why. I feel like I've always been that. When I was in school, I would always be the first one to class," the WTA No. 2 said.

Coco Gauff went on to lay bare how disappointed she felt after her behavior at school was called out once. She also cited her younger brothers Codey and Cameron as reasons for her to lead by example. The 2023 US Open champion added:

"I remember getting on the yellow for the behavior chart once, and that was the worst day of my life. I'm definitely someone that prides myself in being a good example. I think it's because I have two younger brothers, and I feel like I had to be that example. But, yeah, it is true. I'm not going to argue with that. Most people do say I'm mature."

She concluded by taking a playful swipe at compatriot Frances Tiafoe.

"I don't know. I feel like, maybe just playing tennis, it forces you to grow up faster, for some people, maybe not him (Tiafoe), but yeah."

An all-American battle awaits Gauff in the quarterfinals of this year's Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff to face compatriot Madison Keys for a place in the French Open 2025 semifinals

Madison Keys celebrates her fourth-round win at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Up next for Coco Gauff at Roland Garros is a tantalizing quarterfinal clash against compatriot Madison Keys on Wednesday, June 4. Keys, the reigning Australian Open champion, is in superb form in Paris, having dropped just one set in the four matches she has played so far. On her way to the last eight, the No. 7 seed dispatched Daria Saville, Katie Boulter, Sofia Kenin and most recently, Hailey Baptiste.

Interestingly, despite Gauff's higher ranking, Keys is the one who has the edge in the pair's head-to-head. The Americans have faced each other on five previous occasions, with Keys emerging victorious thrice.

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys' most recent meeting came in the Round of 16 at last year's Madrid Open. It was the latter who sealed the win that day. However, it didn't come easy as Gauff made Keys work incredibly hard for her 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 victory.

