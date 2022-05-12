The 3R clash between Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka at Italian Open is the first match between multiple Slam winners since Djokovic-Nadal at 2021 Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic continued his good form in 2022, defeating Aslan Karatsev in straight sets to secure passage into the third round of the Italian Open. The Serb will be joined by Stan Wawrinka, who won his first two matches of the season this week after two losses on the trot.

After losing in the first round of the Marbella Challenger (against Elias Ymer) and the Monte-Carlo Masters (against Alexander Bublik), the Swiss bested Reilly Opelka and Laslo Djere in his opening round matches in Rome.

This makes it the first meeting between multiple Grand Slam winners on the ATP Tour in singles since the semifinals of the 2022 Roland Garros, where Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

To be fair, there are only five active players with multiple Majors to their name -- Roger Federer, Wawrinka and Andy Murray, apart from the duo who squared off at the French Open. Murray and the Serb were slated to cross swords in the third round of the recently concluded Madrid Open. Unfortunately, the Brit had to withdraw at the last minute.

Federer has been out of action since the 2021 Wimbledon Champions, while Nadal and the World No. 1 are yet to meet this year and are only playing their second tournament together this year. Wawrinka has also been back in action for only a month or so, beginning his comeback at the end of March.

Novak Djokovic has a 19-6 lead in the head-to-head against Stan Wawrinka

Novak Djokovic will go into the third round clash against Stan Wawrinka with a lot of confidence, seeing as he has a 19-6 lead in their head-to-head. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion won their last two meetings, defeating the Serb at the 2016 and 2019 US Open.

On clay, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has a 5-2 lead. But once again, Wawrinka has the psychological edge of beating the Serb in their most recent clash, doing so in the final of the 2015 Roland Garros to win his second Grand Slam title.

If Stan Wawrinka manages to beat Djokovic, he will become the lowest-ever ranked player to beat the World No. 1, as well as the lowest-ranked player to reach the quarterfinals at the Italian Open. The 34-year-old will be looking to win his sixth title at the tournament, while the Swiss is on the hunt for his maiden title in Rome. Both players are also on a quest to win their first title of the year.

The winner of the fixture will take on either Marcos Giron or eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan