"The Americans really despise Aryna Sabalenka" - Fans slam 'disrespectful' Wimbledon promo ft. Coco Gauff, Madison Keys

Aryna Sabalenka getting less coverage in the latest promotional video for Wimbledon 2025 has made tennis fans furious. They have called out the promo for 'disrespecting' the World No. 1 with a short screen time, while the likes of Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic received strong coverage.

The tennis world is highly excited for the third Grand Slam of the highly exhilarating 2025 season, Wimbledon. With the excitement at an extreme high, American sports broadcasting giant, ESPN, decided to release a promotional video for the grass Major, which featured some of the title favorites from both the ATP and the WTA. The promo also features Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Jessica Pegula.

Fans didn't take too kindly to ESPN's promo and lashed out at them on X (formerly Twitter) for not giving enough screen time to the WTA World No. 1. One fan mentioned how the Americans didn't like Aryna Sabalenka.

"Oh the Americans really despise Sabalenka. Not mentioning the world number 1 is wild," the fan commented.

Another fan felt the American sports channel was disrespectful towards the World No. 1.

"A half second shot of Sabalenka is mad disrespectful," the fan claimed.

Another fan added,

"No call out for the WTA world number one Aryna Sabalenka?? Just a 0.5 second feature? Nah she has to win this tournament, streets really don’t rate her," the fan opined.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"Tiafoe but no Elena Rybakina….she is slowly being erased we need that second Wimbledon title stat," a fan said.

".001 second of sabalenka the literal world number 1 😭 and damn the marketing teams were too ready to forget elena and iga after they dropped from the top 5💀, "a fan pointed out.

A fan also joked that Wimbledon is a huge fan of Coco Gauff. 'Coco Puffs' is a name given to the World No. 2's fans.

"You guys don't believe me when I say Wimbledon are the original Coco puffs 😭," a fan quipped.

Interestingly, Sabalenka was recently involved in a controversy over her comments about Coco Gauff's performance after their French Open final, where she stated that the American won the final because of the errors the Belarusian made. This caused her to receive a lot of flak from Americans. However, she apologized for her comments later.

"I let my emotions get the better of me" - Aryna Sabalenka admits 'regretting' controversial comments after Coco Gauff loss

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Aryna Sabalenka expressed 'regret' over her comments about Coco Gauff following their French Open defeat. The Belarusian received a lot of flak from Americans, including big sports media personalities like Stephen A. Smith.

"That was just completely unprofessional of me. I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said back then. You know, we all make mistakes. I’m just a human being who’s still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control," she said.

Coco Gauff also mentioned that she received an apology text from Sabalenka and asked the tennis fraternity to move on from the controversy.

Both players will fight for Wimbledon next. Aryna Sabalenka, who has suffered two Grand Slam finals losses in 2025, is the early favorite to win the Wimbledon title, according to odds, while Coco Gauff is third behind Elena Rybakina.

