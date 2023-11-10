Coco Gauff received the nod of approval from former American sprinter and four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson for her athleticism at the 2023 WTA Finals.

The year-end tournament marked Gauff’s second appearance at the event. The American, who was eliminated in the group stage last year, managed to reach the semifinals this time around.

She defeated Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, 6-0, 6-1, and champion Marketa Vondrousova, 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 to book her spot. Gauff, however, fell short in the last four against her compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula.

Albeit the result, the reigning US Open champion displayed immense skill and athleticism throughout the week. Her efforts caught four-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time World champion Michael Johnson’s eye.

"The athleticism here is ridiculous. And this doesn’t even show the skill!" Johnson remarked on one of Coco Gauff’s crucial rallies in her match against Marketa Vondrousova.

Gauff's efforts were even more admirable given that the players were forced to not only outdo their opponents but also the torrential rainstorm in Cancun.

The teenager’s coach Brad Gilbert highlighted the fact while responding to Michael Johnson’s appreciation on X (formerly Twitter).

"Crazy. Was in 30MPH gusting winds in Cancun," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff on her 2023 season: "I saw darkest and brightest days of my life this year"

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff concluded her 2023 season with 51 wins, thus becoming the first teenager since Caroline Wozniacki in 2008 to win more than 50 matches in a single season.

The American, who had been knocking on the door of Grand Slam success for a while now, also lifted her maiden Major title at the US Open. Doing so, the 19-year-old became the first American teenager since her idol, Serena Williams (1999), to win at Flushing Meadows.

To add to her laurels, she clinched three other titles – at the ASB Classic, the Citi Open and the Cincinnati Open.

Gauff’s title wins in Cincinnati and New York, followed by her semifinal run in Beijing, also saw her register the longest WTA win streak of the season with 16 consecutive matches under her belt.

Coco Gauff, currently placed at a career-high ranking of World No. 3, reflected on her 2023 season and acknowledged the ebbs and flows she successfully dealt with throughout her campaign.

"2023 is season officially over. hard to sum of this season in a few words. I saw my darkest and brightest days of my life this year. I am proud of myself. God’s plan," Gauff tweeted.

Expand Tweet