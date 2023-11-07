WTA rankings update: Iga Swiatek to be year-end World No. 1 in 2023 after WTA Finals victory, Coco Gauff assured of top 3 finish

Iga Swiatek is back at No. 1 of the WTA rankings following her win at the WTA Finals on Monday. She scored a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jessica Pegula in the final to win her sixth title of the season and take back the No. 1 spot from Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek's unsuccessful title defense at the US Open put an end to her 75 week stint at the summit, but she's back at the top once again. She's the sixth youngest player to finish consecutive seasons as the top-ranked player.

Sabalenka had a shot at keeping her position secure, but lost to Swiatek in the semifinals. She'll end the year in second place for the second time in her career, having done the same in 2021.

Coco Gauff claimed her maiden Grand Slam title this year at the US Open. She reached a career high ranking of No. 3 earlier this season and will conclude her career best season in the same position. It's an improvement from last year when she finished the season ranked No. 7.

Elena Rybakina is up next at No. 4, her first-ever finish inside the top 10 of the WTA rankings. Pegula was thrashed in the final of the WTA Finals by Swiatek. But the American will end another season in the top 10, this time at No. 5.

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova traded places with each other to be ranked No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. For the former, it's her third straight finish inside the top 10, while the latter has done it for the first time.

Karolina Muchova (No 8), Maria Sakkari (No. 9) and Barbora Krejcikova (No. 10) round out the top 10. The former French Open champion finishes the year in the top 10 for the second time in her career, having done so previously in 2021.

Qinwen Zheng cracks the top 15 of the WTA rankings

Qinwen Zheng at the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy.

It has been a memorable season for Qinwen Zheng. She won her maiden WTA title in Palermo and then captured another one in front of her home crowd in Zhengzhou. She also finished as the runner-up at the WTA Elite Trophy and reached her first-ever Major quarterfinal at the US Open.

All of this helped Zheng's upward climb in the WTA rankings. This week she moved up by three spots to No. 15, a new career peak. Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva's results this year made her the talk of the town. She'll end the season ranked No. 46, a career milestone for her.

Other players to achieve new career highs this week include Emma Navarro (No. 38), Magdalena Frech (No. 63) and Emina Bektas (No. 82).

