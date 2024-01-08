World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently recalled the financial struggles faced by his father and coach Apostolos in his early years.

Tsitsipas turned pro in 2016, after which he quickly climbed up the rankings to become a top 10 mainstay. The Greek has single-handedly put his country on the map, reaching two Major finals and winning 10 ATP titles.

While Stefanos Tsitsipas' career trajectory would suggest that he was destined to make it, his tennis journey wasn't always smooth sailing. Speaking to The Guardian, the 25-year-old disclosed that his father, Apostolos, had an increasingly difficult time financing his early career.

According to the former World No. 3, Apostolos Tsitsipas quit his full-time job at the height of the Greek economic crisis to focus on his son's tennis career. Since the country was on the verge of sovereign default back then, the local banks wouldn't allow him to withdraw money to look after his son's training.

“That shows his character, because it was one of the worst moments in Greek history. I went through a lot of hardships," Tsitsipas said to The Guardian. "Obviously tennis is expensive and my father was struggling. The banks wouldn’t let him withdraw X amount of money each day so it was very stressful for him."

Tsitsipas added that he was under pressure to meet his father's expectations. However, he was admittedly very devoted to succeeding as a child as well, helping him overcome the fear of failure.

"As a kid, I felt it, but I had so much belief in my skills that I was determined to make it, to give my parents a better life," he added.

"They weren't seeing me as an investment" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on being sponsored by family and friends during formative years

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates with his family after winning the Monte Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas also divulged during the interview that his aunt and a family friend had stepped up to fund his early career. The 25-year-old said that most people would've asked for "10 times" the repayment, but that wasn't the case with his family's support circle.

Tsitsipas was quoted as saying:

"[My mother’s twin sister and another family friend] helped me out financially and they never expected anything in return. Usually, people borrowing money are expected to pay back 10 times the amount."

"But they just wanted the best for me. They weren’t seeing me as an investment. Where I am now brings them so much happiness and joy. I actually saw my auntie last week and I love her dearly."

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, enjoyed a respectable season on the ATP Tour last year, finishing as the runner-up in Melbourne and winning the 250-level title in Los Cabos. He had a relatively quiet start to the 2024 season though, going 1-1 in his singles matches at the United Cup.

Although the Greek is currently not in top form, he will be eager to go deep at the Australian Open - his most successful Major tournament over the last few years.