"The bar was set so high for an iconic athlete to also be an iconic human being; thank you for a new standard" - James Blake recalls touching gesture from Roger Federer

With Roger Federer's surprise retirement announcement on Thursday, there's been an outpouring of messages and tributes for the Swiss former World No. 1. Among them saw an old contemporary and rival, James Blake, recount the story of how Federer supported him during a time of duress.

The American broke his neck while training in Italy in 2004. After making a recovery and returning to the tour, Blake reached the biggest final of his career at the 2006 Indian Wells Masters, where he was up against Federer. The American lost in straight sets to the Swiss and narrated the story of how the 20-time Major winner was among the only players on tour who wished him a speedy recovery during his injury.

"I think everyone has realized how great a tennis player he [Roger Federer] is, but I want to tell a quick story. About a couple of years ago, I was injured in a hospital in Rome. It's at a time when everyone else is concentrating on their tennis and playing as well as they can, and I got one note at that hospital room and it was from the number 1 player in the world, Roger Federer, wishing me the best. Just a note on how classy he is, too," James Blake said during the trophy ceremony.

James Blake retweeted the video from the final and stated that Federer had set a very high bar as an "iconic athlete" and scaled it.

"I’ve told this plenty of times just as one of many examples that the bar was set so high for an iconic athlete to also be an iconic human being. That bar is almost impossible to get over that you set Roger Federer. Thank you for a new standard," Blake tweeted.

"Who would have thought that the journey would last this long; Just incredible!" - Roger Federer

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

After announcing his retirement, Roger Federer took to social media and stated that it was "beautiful" to release the bittersweet news with his parents and wife by his side, adding that he didn't think his career would last this long.

"It was beautiful to release the news surrounded by my Mum and Dad and Mirka. Who would have thought that the journey would last this long. Just incredible!," Federer tweeted.

Initially slated for a proper comeback to the tour, Federer announced that the Laver Cup, to be held next week, will be his last tournament as a professional tennis player.

