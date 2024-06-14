"The best mom I could have asked for" - Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz and son Jaden wish their mother on 55th birthday

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's children Jaz Elle and Jaden Gil sent adorable birthday wishes to their mother. The German celebrated her 55th birthday on June 14.

Graf, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, won 22 Grand Slams, the Olympic Gold, 107 titles, and held the World No. 1 ranking for 377 weeks in her illustrious career. She is the only player (male or female) to win the Golden Slam - winning every Major and the Olympic Gold in the same calendar year.

The German married fellow professional tennis player Andre Agassi in October 2001. The American developed a crush on Graf after watching an interview of hers on French TV in the early 90s. After a few years of advances, Agassi finally got her to say yes calling it the 'Highest point of his life'.

Trending

Graf, who was pregnant at the time of marriage, welcomed their first child, a son, Jaden Gil Agassi on October 26, 2001. They later welcomed their second child, a daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi on October 3, 2003.

On the occasion of Steffi Graf's 55th birthday, both her kids took to Instagram to share heartfelt messages for their mother. Jaz posted a photo of the German with their pet dog in snowy mountains and wished her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my momma ❤," Jaz wrote

Jaden, on the other hand, called the 55-year-old the best mother he could have asked for, expressing his love and posting a childhood selfie with her.

"Happy birthday to the best mom i could have ever asked for! Love you mama!! 🫶🏻❤," Jaden wrote.

Via Instagram

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's children Jaz and Jaden sent heartfelt wishes to German on Mother's Day

Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's children Jaden Gil and Jaz Elle Agassi sent heartfelt wishes to her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day on May 12, 2024.

Jaden posted a photo heartwarming childhood picture of the 55-year-old alongside a baby version of him.

"Happy mothers Day mom, Love you," Jaden Agassi captioned.

Meanwhile, Jaz also posted an adorable childhood photo of her alongside Graf calling the German her 'super hero'.

"Mommas day to my super hero," Jaz wrote in an Instagram post, followed by a red heart emoji.

Via Instagram

Jaden is a budding baseball player playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League, whereas, Jaz Elle has her own clothing line Jaz Wear. She also has other interests such as golfing, horse riding, and dancing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback