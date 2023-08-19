"The best times are the messiest" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares daughter Olympia's hilarious backyard science experiments

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media to document daughter Olympia's backyard science experiments for fun.

On Friday (August 18), Ohanian posted a video of Olympia squirting multiple colors onto a cup with a dropper, where he can be heard doting on his daughter as she experimented with mixing colors.

"The best times are often the messiest," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

Expand Tweet

The American entrepreneur, who famously founded Reddit, had also posted the video on his Instagram stories.

"Backyard science with @olympiaohanian never goes according to plan," the caption of his story read.

A screen capture of Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram stories

A screen capture of Serena Williams' daughter Olympia's color-mixing experiment

Serena Williams is enjoying her post-retirement life with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia. Having announced earlier this year that she and Ohanian are expecting their second child, Williams spends most of her time at the couple's Florida home — where she is treated to her daughter's fun activities daily.

Recently, her family and close friends even organized a spa day for her. The American legend later took to her YouTube handle to post the highlights from her self-proclaimed "pre-push party", where she and Olympia received facial skincare treatment and massage.

Serena Williams has been living her best life since retiring from tennis last year

Williams bid a tearful goodbye to the tennis world at last year's US Open

Serena Williams has developed plenty of interests outside of the tennis world. She manages her independent clothing line "S by Serena" nowadays, with her public appearances having become very sporadic. She did, however, turn plenty of heads in May during an appearance at the 2023 Met Gala with her husband Alexis Ohanian, where the pair first revealed that they were expecting their second child.

The entire tennis community has been ecstatic at how the 23-time Major winner has finally found some time for herself, considering she had been competing at the top of the sport since 1997. She finally hung up her racquet last year, retiring at the 2022 US Open.

At the time of her retirement, the six-time US Open winner had claimed that she was "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to her". She was treated to raucous applause at Arthur Ashe Stadium in her final match, which brought her to tears.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas