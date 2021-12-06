"The best two weeks of my career" - Daniil Medvedev following Russia's Davis Cup triumph

Daniil Medvedev's inspiring performance throughout the Davis Cup saw Russia triumph at the event for the third time. In the battle of US Open champions, he defeated Marin Cilic of Croatia during his singles tie in the final 7-6(2), 6-2 to seal the deal for his team.

Medvedev was in sublime form throughout the week and didn't drop a single set in his unbeaten run. He defeated Emilio Gomez of Eucador and Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the group stage, then Mikael Ymer of Sweden and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during the knockout rounds.

The victory has made Medvedev happier for his team than for himself. He stated that it's not easy to play this well after a long season and these past couple of weeks have been the best of his career.

"It feels amazing but I am more happy for the team than myself. It is never easy to come at the end of the season but it was the best two weeks of my career."

The Russians found success in team events in 2021

The Russian Tennis Federation celebrating their win over Croatia at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals.

The Russian team were one of the pre-tournament favorites to win the Davis Cup and they certainly lived up to the expectations. While Medvedev was in fine form throughout the week, Andrey Rublev played some tough matches in the beginning before he upped his level.

Along with partner Aslan Karatsev in doubles, Rublev clinched some important points for the team. The camaraderie between the entire Russian team was palpable, as even during the difficult moments they maintained a positive outlook.

As far as team events are considered, Russia was the most successful country during the 2021 season. They started the year by winning the ATP Cup. At the Tokyo Olympics, Karen Khachanov won the silver medal in singles while Anatasia Pavlyuchenkova/Andrey Rublev and Elena Vesnina/Aslan Karatsev won the gold and silver medals respectively in mixed doubles.

The women triumphed in the Billie Jean King Cup while the men were victorious at the Davis Cup. Russia has, in the past, produced tennis superstars such as Maria Sharapova, Svetlana Kuznetsova, and Marat Safin among others. With the arrival of Medvedev, Rublev, Liudmila Samsonova and Co, it seems like the country's prospects in the sport will continue to look good for years to come.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya