"The best" - Victoria Azarenka in awe of Jessica Pegula bringing service dog to US Open press conference

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka recently praised Jessica Pegula for bringing a service dog to the 2023 US Open press conference.

Pegula had a delightful companion alongside her, a service dog named Ace, during the US Open "Stars of the Open" exhibition match, much to the amusement of the crowd.

During the exhibition match, Pegula entered the Louis Armstrong Stadium with Ace, and the video quickly went viral on social media, with Pegula sharing the video and expressing her delight at being a part of Ace's training.

"12/10 a very good girl. Happy to be a part of Ace’s training and journey before she finds a veteran to call home," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ace also paid Jessica Pegula a visit during the media day. The American, who recently said goodbye to her own dog Dexter, is funding the adorable dog's training so that she can one day work with "veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma."

In light of this, two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka expressed her admiration in Instagram stories, writing:

"The best (adding a dog emoji), @jpegula."

Victoria Azarenka via Instagram stories.

"I don't feel like any more confident than other times" - Jessica Pegula ahead of US Open 2023

Jessica Pegula pictured at the US Open 2022.

Jessica Pegula is in good shape heading into the 2023 US Open. The American won the Canadian Open in Montreal, featuring a quarterfinal victory over Cincinnati champion Coco Gauff, as well as a semifinal win over Iga Swiatek.

The No.3 seed is 25-7 on hard courts this season and has a 249-139 career record on the surface. She is at ease in New York City, having reached the event's quarterfinals last season and even pushed eventual champion Swiatek in their last-eight match.

The 29-year-old revealed during a recent press conference that she wasn't feeling too confident after winning the title in Montreal because she then lost in Cincinnati, which took its toll on her.

"I don't feel like any more confident than other times, to be honest. Again, tennis is so week to week. I won Montreal, then I got bageled and lost in Cincinnati. You're kind of like back to square one, here we go again, what did I do wrong, what do I need to fix, what do I need to work on," Pegula said.

Despite this, Jessica Pegula is eager to tackle new challenges and improve various aspects of her game.

"I don't necessarily feel the most confident. Not least confident, but I just feel kind of typical, like I usually do. I go into it looking at it as a new week, new challenges, new things to try to improve on, new ways to try to problem solve. That's always how it's been for me," the American said.