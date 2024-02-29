"The best WTA player of all time who got control of the point the fastest was Steffi Graf" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci

Serena and Venus Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently lavished praise on tennis legend Steffi Graf.

Graf is widely hailed as one of the best players in the history of the WTA Tour, if not the very best. She amassed a whopping 22 Grand Slam titles during her illustrious career and held the World No. 1 ranking for an astonishing 377 weeks, a record that stood until Novak Djokovic surpassed it in 2023.

The German is the sole player in tennis history to achieve the Golden Slam, a remarkable feat accomplished by winning all four Majors in a single year along with the Olympic gold medal. Given the rarity of the Olympics, held only once every four years, it's an extremely hard task to pull off.

Macci, who coached the legendary Williams sisters during their pre-adolescent years, recently took to social media to praise Steffi Graf's unparalleled ability to seize control of a point faster than any other player on the tour.

"The best WTA player of all time who got control of the point the fastest was by far STEFFI GRAF. Her inside out forehand with Extra pepper and her Skidding Low crosscourt slice set the Stage to turn the Page was a deadly Combination the best of her Generation," Macci wrote.

Steffi Graf has been married to fellow tennis star Andre Agassi for over 23 years now

Steffi Graf has been married to fellow tennis star Andre Agassi for over 23 years, having tied the knot in October 2001. Agassi was previously married to Brooke Shields before their separation in 1999.

Agassi and Graf have two children together. Their son, Jaden, was born on October 26, 2001, while their daughter, Jaz Elle, followed two years later in October 2003.

Jaz is a very talented dancer who has won many competitions to date while Jaden is a baseball player and currently plays as a pitcher for the University of Southern California's team, the Trojans.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi teamed up for the Pickleball Slam 2 in February, facing off against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. The power couple defeated their opponents with a score of 11-7, 13-11 to take the $1 million prize money home.

Hence, McEnroe's hopes for revenge were dashed, as his team had previously suffered defeat against Agassi and Andy Roddick during the first edition of the Pickleball Slam last year.

