"The Big-3 are a pandemic and should be stopped" - Tennis fans frustrated with Aryna Sabalenka drawing comparisons to Nadal after Australian Open win

Aryna Sabalenka took a leaf out of Rafael Nadal's book on Saturday by not only winning the Australian Open but also biting her trophy, much like the Spaniard does after every title win.

This prompted renowned broadcaster Tennis Channel to draw a parallel between Sabalenka and Nadal on social media, labeling the Belarusian as "Aryna Nadal."

But some fans did not take too kindly to this comparison, pointing out that tennis does not only revolve around Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

"Aryna Nadal," captioned Tennis Channel's social media post.

A fan went as far as to label the Big 3 as a "pandemic" to tennis due to the comparison drawn by Tennis Channel.

"maybe everyone is right and the big 3 are a pandemic and should be stopped like WHY CANT YOU LET ANYONE HAVE THEIR MOMENT?!?!???" the fan vented their fury on Twitter.

Another fan was also quick to voice their displeasure towards Tennis Channel's caption.

"Try not to make everything about the big 3 challenge," the fan wrote.

One Twitter user remarked that there was "no need to draw parallels."

"Poor tweet again from Tennis Channel. No need to draw parallels when there is none. Aryna Sabalenka is doing her things for her reasons," they said.

One fan lambasted Tennis Channel for bringing men into women's tennis-related discussions as per usual.

"why do you need to bring men into this omfg," they said.

Another fan insisted that not everything should be about Rafael Nadal.

"why do y’all insist on making everything about him," they said.

Aryna Sabalenka sent 51 winners past Elena Rybakina to win her maiden Grand Slam

Aryna Sabalenka was a relieved woman after winning the 2023 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka sent a whopping 51 winners past Elena Rybakina in her 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over the Kazakh in Saturday's Australian Open final. The match, which lasted almost 150 minutes, saw the Belarusian hit 17 aces and cough up seven double faults.

In comparison, Rybakina only managed 31 winners, including nine aces (she only committed one double fault). The Kazakh struck fewer unforced errors (25 to 28) than Sabalenka but that did not help her cause due to the small margin of difference.

The 24-year-old Belarusian hit 18 winners on her forehand side and 15 on the other wing. Sabalenka was particularly impressive with her smashes, sending four overhead winners past the Kazakh during the course of the match.

