“The biggest problem I had was keeping focus when you’re sitting here” - Iga Swiatek gushes about Martina Navratilova's presence at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek has revealed that Martina Navratilova's presence during her round-robin match against Caroline Garcia at the WTA Finals made it difficult for her to focus.

Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her performance in an on-court interview following her victory over Garcia. She admitted to being surprised the last time the two players met in Warsaw but was ready this time around.

“Well, Very because I knew she is putting a lot of pressure on her opponents so I didn’t want to crack and I was kinda surprised when we played in Warsaw [Poland Open] on how she changes the rhythm when she is just you no staying inside the court and hitting as fast as possible but this time I was ready for that and also you no I’m practicing with men so I’m kinda used to this fast ball and I know what to do I just had to implement that on matches," Swiatek said.

When asked how she keeps her energy levels up, Iga Swiatek joked that her coach gives her a lot of days off, adding that she doesn't have any problems physically.

“I would say my coach he just gives me a lot of days off which is great because yeah it’s a change for sure and I feel like I’ve energy and I can keep my focus here and my main goal is just to kind of expectations go up but I don’t have any problems like physically you no because yeah after Sunday I’ve four days off. It’s pretty amazing. It’s like a small vacation," she said.

Swiatek then revealed that her biggest challenge was maintaining her focus while her idol Martina Navratilova sat close by.

“The biggest problem I had was keeping focus when you’re sitting here,” Swiatek added.

"I have nothing to lose" - Iga Swiatek

Caroline Garcia and Iga Swiatek - 2022 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek kicked off her campaign at the WTA Finals with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in one hour and 22 minutes.

She then took on Caroline Garcia, who had beaten the Pole in their previous encounter at the Poland Open. But this time, the three-time Grand Slam Champion was at her best, scoring a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win.

After her win against Kasatkina, the World No. 1 revealed her mentality heading into the WTA Finals.

“It’s the last tournament of the season and I have nothing to lose. I don’t have to worry about what I’m going to do next. For sure, I’m committed 100 percent physically and mentally as well,” said Swiatek.

