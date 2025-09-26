"The camera angles of body parts are objectifying" - Tennis fashion influencer slams Serena Williams-featured NikeSKIMS collection from Kim Kardashian

Tennis fashion influencer, Kaya, has called out the Serena Williams-led ad campaign for NikeSKIMS. It is a collaboration between the athletic sportswear brand, Nike, and Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.Set to launch on Friday, September 26, the product line boasts seven collections and 58 silhouettes, giving customers thousands of combinations for its sports bras and leggings. Apart from tennis legend Williams, the video called 'Bodies at Work' features around 50 women athletes, including Nelly Korda, Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, and Beatriz Hatz.In a video that shows all these athletes working out in NikeSKIMS outfits, a voice-over can be heard saying:&quot;Put my body on a pedestal, celebrate it, marvel at it, glorify it. It's power, it's strength. Give my body your full attention, see it, appreciate it, understand it, and then you’ll see what I can really do with it.”Kaya has objected to the manner in which the athletes have been shot for the ad. According to the tennis fashion influencer, the collaborative video is &quot;objectifying&quot; women. In an Instagram video, Kaya said:&quot;Serena Williams has starred in a new NikeSKIMS campaign, and it's gotten a lot of mixed reviews. The collab is a blend of Nike's athletic expertise as well as SKIMS' body-focused approach to fashion. &quot;She continued:&quot;Whilst I may understand the underlying body positivity message that SKIMS preaches all the time, I can't help but think that the wording as well as camera angles of certain body parts are quite, dare I say, objectifying. People online have pointed out that the body parts they choose to focus on, as well as the subliminal messaging, are quite suggestive.&quot;&quot;So for me, it really begs the question: Would NikeSKIMS use the same wording and the same camera angles for their men's collection if they ever released one? Not gonna lie, they probably would,&quot; Kaya added. &quot;However, in this current climate with very divided views among society, is this the right thing to do?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKim Kardashian threw a grand launch party in New York City on Wednesday, September 24. Serena Williams was also present for the occasion.Serena Williams reflects on friendship with Kim Kardashian at NikeSKIMS launchKim Kardashian, Serena Williams, and Khloe KardashianSerena Williams has been friends with Kim Kardashian for over two decades, as the former World No. 1 pointed out in her social media post on Thursday, September 25.Williams shared a few photos on Instagram, in which she can be seen sitting in the middle of Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian at the NikeSKIMS launch dinner.&quot;Back with my girls for one epic night! Over 20 years of friendship and we still laugh like no one else is in the room. Congratulations on your NikeSkims success,&quot; Serena Williams wrote.In another Instagram post, the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote about NikeSKIMS.&quot;Nike gave me the wings, SKIMS gave me the fit; together, they gave us a moment,&quot; she wrote while sharing multiple photos from the launch event.Ahead of the 2025 US Open last month, Serena Williams introduced Maria Sharapova, as the Russian was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.