"The Chinese are manipulating the world with video" - Hungarian Open organizers profess innocence as Zhang Shuai exits tournament in tears

Chinese veteran Zhang Shuai recently retired mid-match after a disputed line call and the hostile crowd prompted her mental breakdown at the Hungarian Open. Following the controversial incident, the Hungarian authorities have formally affirmed her opponent and local wildcard Amarissa Kiara Toth's innocence.

Hours later, the Hungarian authorities formally commented on the matter and astonishingly, backed Toth's actions and reiterated her remorseless stance after the match concluded.

In a Facebook post on the Hungarian GPs account, the authorities formally stated that the linesman and the chair umpire drove the decision behind the disputed call and not Amarissa Toth. Furthermore, they claimed the wildcard's actions did not compromise any integrity.

"Amarissa did not decide if the ball was good or not. It was the decision of the linesman and then the chair umpire. The Hungarian tennis player first WTA main draw match of her life may not have behaved in every situation, but she did nothing that could be described as a lack of integrity."

The authorities also reassured there was no misunderstanding and that the controversial incident was merely an act of the Chinese people attempting to mislead the audience with a "manipulative video."

"And there is no deflection, no misunderstanding. The Chinese are manipulating the world with manipulative video," wrote the Hungarian authorities.

Hours after the unjust episode, Zhang Shuai took to her Twitter to address the disputed line call and further appreciated her fans and colleagues for supporting her throughout the incident.

The former World No. 22 maintained her bearing over the controversial call and stated her gratefulness for tennis players and fans showering her with warm messages.

"All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT ….. I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side," said Shuai.

"A lot of players /fans such warm messages , love you guys and really appreciated again. Move forward stay strong," she added.

