"The combination is really ugly tennis" - Taylor Fritz makes frustrations clear with the ball and court conditions at Canadian Open

Taylor Fritz has shared his thoughts on the ball and court conditions at the Canadian Open. The tournament is being held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

Ad

Fritz was in action at the quarterfinal round of the National Bank Open on August 5, 2025, against Andrey Rublev. The American proved his dominance by claiming an impressive 6-3, 7-6(7) win over his opponent. After this victory, he sat for a press conference, where he answered questions about the ins and outs of the conditions of the ball and the court.

Fritz shed light on the situation, sharing that playing with Dunlop balls would have been a lot easier for him. Further talking about the combination of the court and the balls, he said:

Ad

Trending

"I think it's a combination of the court with the balls. I think if we played with different balls, I guess the other ball we play with, the Dunlop ball, if we played with the Dunlop ball it wouldn't feel unplayable, just because the Dunlop ball's just a lot softer, so it's easier to, the softer ball's going to decel more when it hits the court, and it's going to hold on your racket a bit more when you make contact, so you can kind of feel like you have a little bit more control," said Taylor Fritz, via ASAP Sports.

Ad

He added:

"The combination of these balls on a fast court is really ugly tennis, and that's kind of just how it is. Like I said, tonight was by far the most playable for me. The most control I felt like I had all week. But yeah, in a lot of other matches, I'm hitting shots and missing balls that it seems crazy. Like, I'm struggling to make contact sometimes."

Ad

After his victory in Montreal, Taylor Fritz has set up an all-American semifinal battle with Ben Shelton on August 7 at the Centre Court.

Taylor Fritz opens up about his game at the Canadian Open

In the aforementioned press conference, Taylor Fritz expressed his thoughts after grabbing a place in the semifinals of the Canadian Open. Ecstatic with the quarterfinal win, the American said that he played a good match and commended his serves.

Ad

"Yeah, it feels good to be in the semis, happy to get through that. I thought, outside of the 5-4 game when I served for the match, I played a really good match. It was clean, serving well, playing well. Yeah, I'm happy with everything tonight," said Taylor Fritz.

Analyzing his form during the National Bank Open, Fritz said that it had been tough for him to control the ball, and he observed the same pattern in other players as well.

Ad

"I would say tonight I felt the best about my game, just striking the ball-wise. I feel like all week it's kind of been flying, tough to control, easy to miss the ball. It's not just me, just watching any of the other matches, I can seeing people are hitting the ball a lot softer than they normally do, they're playing a lot safer, people are making more mistakes. I think conditions here, it's just tough in general to play."

After his Canadian Open campaign, Taylor Fritz will next compete at the Cincinnati Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 9, 2025. Ahead of the ongoing tournament, the American competed at Wimbledon, where he reached the semifinals but was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More