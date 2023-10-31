"The coolest thing that happened" - Coco Gauff reveals how Zendaya honored her after US Open win by sending "heavy" bouquet to her house

Coco Gauff opened her 2023 WTA Finals campaign with a victory over sixth seed Ons Jabeur. The reigning US Open champion won 6-0, 6-1 in the round-robin stage of the event in Cancun on Tuesday, October 31.

In a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Gauff was asked what the "coolest" thing was that she did after winning her maiden Grand Slam. She replied that it was the messages from celebrities that made it special.

Gauff particularly mentioned receiving a huge bouquet of flowers that weighed almost 50 pounds from actor and singer Zendaya.

“I didn’t really do anything that cool after winning the US Open, to be honest. But the messages you get from celebrities are crazy. The coolest thing that happened to me was Zendaya sent me flowers to my house," Gauff said via Tennis Channel.

She added that she and her brother had to lift the elaborate arrangement together to place it on the table.

"It was like a huge bouquet of flowers. My brother & I struggled to lift it up on the table. I think it weighed at least 50 pounds. It was so heavy. I think that was the coolest thing.”

Coco Gauff overcomes Ons Jabeur at WTA Finals

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff tasted her first victory at the WTA Finals event in Cancun against Jabeur. It is also her eighth victory over a Top 10 player this season.

The American started strong and took a 3-0 lead in her round-robin match against the World No. 7. Gauff did not face a break point and lost only three points to close the first set in her favor.

After a brief suspension of the match due to rain, both player came back and held their respective serves. However, Gauff upped her game and broke Jabeur from a 40-15 deficit to lead 3-1. The World No. 3 eventually closed the match 6-1, 6-0 in her favor.

In a post-match on-court interview, Gauff spoke highly of her opponent.

"Ons is a great player, so I felt really unsteady the whole match even though it didn't [look] like that," Gauff said. "But I'm just happy to finally get a win here in this event."

Coco Gauff will next face World No. 2 Iga Swiatek and the winner between the two will lead the group in points.