Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse trial in Berlin came to a premature end on Friday, as the German and his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea ended the dispute with an out-of-court settlement. As has come to light now, the reason Patea chose to settle with the former World No. 2 was with their daughter's well-being in mind.

Patea had accused Zverev of bodily harm in the allegations, alleging that he had pushed her against the wall after a heated argument. The 27-year-old was also accused of strangling her, causing serious injuries to her neck and throat. After a preliminary investigation, the Berlin prosecutor's office had leveled a €450,000 fine on the World No. 4, a decision he contested.

The trial against Zverev started in Berlin on May 31, with the judge quickly ruling to move the proceedings behind closed doors because of privacy concerns. With many expecting the case to drag on, it ended on June 7 after an out-of-court settlement, the same day Alexander Zverev is set to take on Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the ongoing French Open.

Speaking in an interview with DW's Jonathan Crane, Kristin Hartmann, one of Patea's lawyers, confirmed that it was them who applied for the settlement. Hartmann revealed that the daughter was "really suffering" as the case raged on, forcing Patea to seek a quicker end to the matter.

"We applied for the settlement," Hartman said. "The daughter was really suffering. So now they can both look to the future and get on with their lives. We ended this deal with [the feeling] that people should stop throwing things at each other."

Judge Barbara Lüders, who oversaw the trial, also weighed in on the settlement, stating that it was a "good ending" for both parties.

"I think it's important to continue living without any further blame," Lüders said. "That is what has been agreed here. It's a good ending, it's a success."

"We are happy" - Alexander Zverev's lawyers on the out-of-court settlement in domestic abuse trial

2024 French Open - Day 11

In the interview with DW, Alexander Zverev's lawyers also chimed in about the out-of-court settlement, stating that they were happy to reach an agreement with Brenda Patea.

Katharina Dierlamm, one of the members of the German's legal team, opined that the settlement was good for the child as well and that it would help her to grow up without any conflict between the parents.

"We are happy that an agreement has been reached," Katharina Dierlamm, one of Zverev's criminal defense lawyers, told the court. "This is for the good of the child that they have together, so it has the chance to grow up without conflict."

