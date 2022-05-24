"The decision is kind of affecting, like, my mentality going into grass, I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there" - Naomi Osaka on her participation at Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka has said that the decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points has made her participation in the tournament uncertain.

The ATP, WTA and ITF made the unprecedented call in light of the All-England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at the grasscourt Major. The latter decision was made following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at her post-match conference after exiting the French Open in the first round, Naomi Osaka said she was unsure whether she would play at Wimbledon since she was "motivated" by her ranking and other "stuff like that."

"I would say like the decision is kind of affecting, like, my mentality going into grass, like I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there," Naomi Osaka said. "I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but like at the same time, for me, it's kind of like -- I don't want to say pointless, no pun intended (smiling), but I'm the type of player that gets motivated by, like, seeing my ranking go up or like, you know, stuff like that."

"So I think the intention was really good, but the execution is kind of all over the place," she added.

How tennis stars have reacted to ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points

Novak Djokovic has backed the ATP's decision to remove ranking points from the British Major

The tennis world's reaction to the ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points has been a mixed one. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has backed the decision, saying in his post-match press conference that he was glad that the "players got together with the ATP."

"I think collectively I'm glad that players got together with ATP, the governing body of the men's tennis, and showed to the Grand Slam that, you know, when there is a mistake happening, and there was from the Wimbledon side, then we have to show that there is going to be some consequences," Djokovic said.

Marton Fucsovics, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year, expressed his displeasure at the decision on Instagram.

"No ranking points in Wimbledon and ranking points from 2021 will drop. No chance to defend them. Are you serious ATP Tour?? From 60 I will drop to 130. Thank You," a peeved Fucsovics wrote.

Ons Jabeur and Sloane Stephens were also among the players who were disappointed with the ATP's decision to strip the British Major of its ranking points.

