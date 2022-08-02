"The dragons represent an unwavering, fighting spirit; I hope the racquet gives Naomi strength & confidence every time she steps on the court" - Naomi Osaka's sister Mari explains new racquet design

Naomi Osaka launched a new racquet and bag bearing a dragon and a flower spider lily as designed by sister Mari Osaka.

Mari, who also ventured into tennis but retired last year at the young age of 24, said in an article on the Yonex website that the design was inspired by their childhood where their Japanese mother, Tamaki Osaka, visualized them as dragons.

Mari said that dragons "represent an unwavering fighting spirit" and hopes that the racquet will give sister Naomi strength and confidence in her absence.

The spider lily flower complemented the dragon in the design, which Mari found fitting because "the power of a woman is that she can combine the two."

It came in the colors gold and purple, which was "a luxurious blend for power and ambition."

Naomi, who oftentimes showcases her fashionista side in collaboration with different brands including Nike and Levi's, bared that she and sister Mari have always talked about designing a racquet and treasures how it has finally materialized.

“My sister and I have always talked about designing a racquet and to see it come to life is really special – the design is so detailed and unique,” said Naomi Osaka.

Osaka will debut the racquet in her first-round match Tuesday in San Jose against Zheng Qinwen.

"We didn't part on bad terms; I just felt I needed different energy" - Naomi Osaka on split with coach Wim Fisette

Naomi Osaka poses with her team, including coach Wim Fisette (rightmost), during her photo shoot for winning the 2021 Australian Open title.

Naomi Osaka clarified that there was no bad blood between her and former coach Wim Fisette, saying that the split was caused by her needing a "different energy" and by both of them having "two different mindsets."

Osaka and Fisette parted ways last month, ending a two-year working partnership where Fisette led Osaka to her last two majors, the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open.

"It was really good times with Wim and he's a really amazing coach. We didn't part on bad terms. I just felt I needed different energy, and at the same time, he's a very ambitious guy. I was getting injured and I'm sure he would have wanted to go to Wimbledon.

"So it was two different mindsets, I would say. But he's a really cool guy still. So confirming that there were no bad things happening," said Naomi Osaka in an article on the WTA website.

After a first half of the season with mostly poor results aside from reaching the final in Miami, Osaka had to skip the grasscourt season due to an Achilles injury.

If Osaka wins her first-round match in San Jose, she'll potentially face Coco Gauff in what could be blockbuster second-round encounter.

