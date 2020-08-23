The US Open is set to take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, without any fans in the stands. The lack of atmosphere at the venue will be felt by all the players but especially so by the top stars - including the likes of Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

Speaking to Sportklub, Novak Djokovic revealed how he is preparing himself mentally for the challenge of playing in an empty stadium. He also talked about how he is spending his time in lockdown during the Cincinnati Masters, which is being contested in a bio-secure bubble in New York.

Those are the conditions we have to accept in this situation: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open

The Serb has been trying to get used to empty stands while training at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, but he believes the tournament will not be the same without a maximum capacity crowd cheering the players on.

"I imagined what it would look like and it would look very similar to the atmosphere that prevails now in the week of training," said Novak Djokovic. "All the lodges that were usually intended for sponsors - there are 60 of them in two levels - now belong to the holders and members of their teams. They will be there and watch the matches, that is their residence during their stay on the fields."

The Arthur Ashe stadium in particular is known to be one of the loudest stadiums on tour. And as tennis restarts amid the pandemic, the missing atmosphere at the normally electric venue will certainly be a problem for some players.

Novak Djokovic, however, has had a small group of spectators during his training sessions - comprised of his opponents and their teams. The Serb believes that kind of audience puts a player under a different kind of pressure, which he is getting accustomed to now.

"It's great that I've already had four or five training sessions at Arthur Ash Stadium in front of that 'audience', to get a little used to their presence - it's the pressure when your biggest rivals watch you train and play. That will be the case when the tournament starts, so this week was a good introduction," Novak Djokovic said.

Djokovic also said he is uncertain what his celebrations will look like without any fans in the stands, while at the same time expressed excitement over going out there and experiencing it himself.

Advertisement

"How I will celebrate, I can't really tell you that now ... The energy of the audience will certainly be lacking, but on the other hand, those are the conditions we have to accept in this situation," the World No. 1 said.

"However, it is one thing to tell yourself and prepare in that way, and it is another to experience it. I need to experience it to really absorb it in my body and mind. Honestly, I can't wait for it to start, I'm ready," he added.

Novak Djokovic is one of the very few players on the tour who have acquired private accommodation at exorbitant rates. The Serb has chosen not to live in the bubble created for the players at Flushing Meadows, and that has its pros and cons.

"I won’t go into too much detail about the house out of respect for the owner and other players. In essence, we have to do many things ourselves because, apart from us, only the cleaner has access, who comes when we are not there," said Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic also mentioned how they are 'absolutely alone' at their residence, so they have to find ways to kill time and keep themselves occupied.

"We are absolutely alone, but we manage, we are grown people. We have a good time together, we play cards and various board games, Goran (Ivanisevic) wins poorly, but well, maybe he will start next time," Djokovic added.