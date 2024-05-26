Tennis fans have not taken kindly to the reports of the French Open accommodating Rafael Nadal's request for his first-round match to be scheduled during the day session. The Spaniard is set to take on Alexander Zverev in what promises to be a blockbuster opening round showdown.

Nadal being drawn against fourth seed Zverev in his tournament opener has set the stage for a highly anticipated contest. The duo is set to face off in a rematch of their 2022 French Open semifinal, which featured a fiercely contested battle before the German was forced to retire due to a horrific ankle injury.

Given the anticipation surrounding the clash, many expected it to headline one of the night sessions at the claycourt Major.

However, according to reports from French publication L'Equipe, Nadal requested a daytime slot for the match, which the organizers have granted. The much-awaited contest will reportedly take place on Monday, May 27.

As the reports circulated on social media, fans called out the French Open for acquiescing to the 22-time Grand Slam champion's request.

"Of course, the establishment is trying to save their clay merchant," one fan commented.

"Why is the request of a non-ranked player accepted over the Number 4 seed?" questioned another.

Others accused the 14-time French Open champion of being "entitled" for making the request in the first place.

"Nadal begging to be given his optimal clay vulturing conditions. What a shameless coward," one fan wrote.

"Pathetic from Nadal, the most entitled and spoiled crybaby in the history of tennis, maybe all sports," another fan chimed in.

"Merchant is scared to play at night?," wrote another.

Meanwhile, some fans viewed it as yet another instance of the perceived "favoritism" towards Roger Federer and the Spaniard, especially compared to Novak Djokovic.

"Rafa and Fed have always had their way so much easier!!" one fan posted.

"As usual Federer and nadal always get the favouritism from ATP and ITF. They are the special children of tennis mafia. Media and tennis association are blind lovers of fedal. And Djokovic gets the most hate from the media," another fan commented.

"Omg ofc they accepted it this is so annoying. i doubt they'd do this for nole honestly," said yet another.

"When you’re not seeded, anything can happen" - Rafael Nadal on facing Alexander Zverev in French Open 1R

The Spaniard addresses the media

Rafael Nadal took the difficult challenge of facing the in-form Alexander Zverev in the first round of the 2024 French Open in his stride as he shared his thoughts on the matchup in his pre-tournament press conference.

The 37-year-old emphasized that the tough opponent was expected given his unseeded status and maintained that it was part and parcel of the sport.

"At some point somebody told me the draw. I mean, the reaction is something that I expected in some way. When you’re not seeded, anything can happen. That’s part of the business," he said.

If the Spaniard pulls off the win over Zverev, he will take on the winner of the match between David Goffin and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.

