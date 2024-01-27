"The most evil man on the tour", "F**king condescending & insufferable" - Alexander Zverev downplaying his upcoming domestic abuse trial angers fans

Alexander Zverev dismissing the gravity of his impending trial on charges of domestic abuse has angered tennis fans online.

Zverev's hopes of securing a Grand Slam final were shattered when he faced a 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat in four hours and 18 minutes at the hands of Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2024 semifinals.

During the post-match press conference, Zverev was asked about his upcoming trial for allegations made by Brenda Patea, his former partner and mother of his child, regarding domestic abuse. He was asked if these accusations had any impact on his performance in the Melbourne Slam.

In response, the former World No. 2 reaffirmed his innocence and emphasized that he wasn't distracted by the impending trial. He expressed that anyone with a "semi-decent IQ level" would have understood that.

"No, because I have said it before: Anyone who has a semi-decent IQ level understands what's going on. I hope that most of you guys do. I'm fine with it," Alexander Zverev said.

Patea had accused Zverev of inflicting physical harm in 2020, leading to a penalty of €450,000 imposed by a criminal court in Berlin. It was recently reported that the German will be facing a trial in May 2024 to address these accusations.

Tennis fans online were appalled by Zverev's response after his semi-final defeat to Medvedev. They took to social media to express their discontent. One fan stated that the German player was 'easily the most evil man on the tour.'

"despite some stiff competition, he's easily the most evil man on the tour," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed their disdain for Zverev, claiming that he is "condescending and insufferable" because his remarks about "IQ" always question the intelligence of those who believe abuse victims.

The fan also admitted to harboring a desire the German's defeat in the trial, as they simply wished to avoid witnessing his presence on the court again.

"He’s so f**king condescending and insufferable, always throwing that IQ comment around implying only dumb people believe abuse victims. anyways i hope he loses that trial and we never have to see him on court again," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Alexander Zverev on having faith in fellow players believing his innocence: "Nobody has said anything to me"

Alexander Zverev speaking to the press

During a press conference at the 2024 Australian Open, Alexander Zverev was questioned about his fellow players' opinions concerning the domestic abuse allegations made against him.

"There are some people around saying you shouldn't be playing at all, let alone be in a leadership position. What are your thoughts about that?" the journalist asked.

Alexander Zverev expressed his disdain for journalists who show little interest in his side of the story, instead prioritizing sensationalism over 'actual truth' in their articles.

The 26-year-old German also stated that he believes in the support of his fellow players on the tour, as none of them have approached him with any concerns regarding the matter.

"Like who? Journalists are saying that, some, who are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth," Alexander Zverev expressed. "I think [I have the confidence of my fellow players]. I mean, I think so. Nobody has said anything to me. I don't have a reason not to believe that."