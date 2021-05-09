The fact that Roger Federer is more emotional compared to Nadal & Djokovic's perfection makes the audience love him more: Filippo Volandri

Former pro Filippo Volandri recently gave his views on what sets Roger Federer apart from Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Volandri also spoke at length about the Next Gen takeover, particularly focusing on compatriot Jannik Sinner.

While speaking to Il Giornale, the former World No. 25 explained why he feels Roger Federer is a unique specimen. According to Volandri, Federer's tennis is not only flawless but is also aesthetically pleasing.

The Italian also reckons that Federer's passionate on-court displays are a bigger draws for spectators than the more well-rounded games of Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

"He (Roger Federer) is as he is seen on and off the court," Volandri said about Roger Federer. "It (his tennis) is technically and biomechanically perfect. And the fact that he is more emotional which when compared to Nadal's and Djokovic's perfection makes the audience love him more."

Turning his attention to Jannik Sinner, Filipp Volandri opined that the teenager is a cut above players of a similar age due to his skill set as well as mentality.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Volandri pointed out that Sinner's backhand was astonishingly quick in Miami and Monte Carlo, even edging the speeds put up by Novak Djokovic. According to the 39-year-old, Sinner 'lives for tennis' and has his head in the right place, which is why he is destined for greatness.

"He (Jannik Sinner) has something more, and in many respects," Volandri said. "First of all, talent, and a quality different from the others. From the data in Miami and Monte Carlo the forehand and backhand were the fastest of all, including Djokovic. He lives for tennis, he looks to improvement and not to results. Today everyone plays well in tennis, the difference is their attitude. And he has it."

Having an era with champions like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray is probably unrepeatable: Filippo Volandri

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Speaking about the future of tennis, the Italian Davis Cup captain admitted that we are unlikely to witness another era as strong as the one comprising of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Volandri, however, believes that young players like Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti have it in them to reach the upper echelons of the sport.

"They will become (top players)," Volandri said. "Today you become more professional much earlier, already at 18-19 years you tour with mini teams, you have everything available to grow. Of course having an era with champions like Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, and I also add Murray, is probably unrepeatable. But tennis will soon have new heroes."

Filippo Volandri does believe, however, that Jannik Sinner has his task cut out if he wishes to be World No. 1 some day. According to the Italian, Sinner needs 'maturity' like Novak Djokovic and a 'little luck' to climb to the top of the ranking charts.

"Hard to say now. It takes a lot of things, even a little luck," Volandri said. "And then the right maturity: look at Djokovic, capable of climbing to the top and staying there for so long."